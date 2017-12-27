The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Rio Nido man they say punched a deputy numerous times just west of Guernevelle about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The alleged assault happened after a deputy responded to a call about three suspicious men in the 17000 block of Duncan Road, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

One of the men provided the deputy with a false name, and when the deputy learned the man’s correct name — Larry Don Kygar — a records search showed he had a felony warrant for violation of probation, police said.

When the deputy attempted to arrest Kygar, the 57-year-old punched the deputy, to which the deputy responded by deploying his stun gun, sending the man to the ground, the release said.

While the deputy’s attention was on the other two men, Kygar got up and ran away — launching an hour-long, town-wide manhunt that included a K-9 unit and the sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1.

According to the release, the deputy received minor scratches and cuts to his hands, “but will be fine.”

Kygar is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 707-565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Christi Warren at 707-521-5205 or christi.warren@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @SeaWarren.