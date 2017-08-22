President Trump won towns drowning in despair. Will he save them?

(1 of ) Forrest Wood, 24, pauses after injecting heroin into his arm under a bridge along the Wishkah River at Kurt Cobain Memorial Park in Aberdeen, Wash., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. He's tried to quit; the drug only delays the sickness and shame that set in when he doesn't shoot up. "I'm trying to get myself to feel like I have some sort of purpose," he said. "I just want to be happy, that's all." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(2 of ) Stacie Blodgett, who voted for Donald Trump, works in her antique and pawn shop in Aberdeen, Wash., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. "Has he done anything good yet?" she asks. "Has he?" She hopes Trump understands the stakes in places like this, with little room left for error from Washington, D.C. There, he is tweeting insults about senators and CNN. Here, her neighbors have been reduced to living in cars. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(3 of ) Aberdeen, Wash., stands in the background as Pete Rasmussen, 58, walks over a bridge to return home Friday, June 16, 2017. The former logger who has been out of work for over a year needs hip surgery and worries a new Washington healthcare law could strip his benefits. "I want to get it done before they do anymore changes," said Rasmussen. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(4 of ) Robert LaCount, a recovering addict who voted for Trump, stands outside one of the halfway homes he setup for recovering addicts in Aberdeen, Wash., Friday, June 16, 2017. He hopes Trump's plan to Make America Great Again, harkening back to a bygone era, doesn't mean going back to a darker day, the War on Drugs, when addicts were locked away and couldn't get help unless they had money. For evidence that it didn't work, LaCount says, "just look around." They sleep in the doorways of abandoned buildings downtown. They live in tents and trucks and under tarps in the brush on the riverbank at the edge of downtown. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(5 of ) A mourner lights a candle at the memorial marking the spot where Shawn Vann Schreck died two days before in a homeless encampment where he lived along the river in Aberdeen, Wash., Wednesday June 14, 2017. On Aberdeen's banks, residents of the homeless encampment pulled driftwood from the water to construct a cross, 8 feet tall, to honor their latest loss: Vann Schreck, 42, who died slowly from heart and lung ailments made worse by infrequent medical care and longtime addiction. A generation ago, people like him went to work in the mills and bought tidy houses in nice neighborhoods, says the Rev. Sarah Monroe, a street minister here. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(6 of ) A message reading "CALL DETOX" is written in lipstick on the bathroom mirror of a motel room in Aberdeen, Wash., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Grays Harbor County public health department last year collected 750,000 needles at its syringe exchange designed to stem the tide of disease, an incredible number for a small town, but still down from more than 900,000 the year before. They attribute that improvement to the methadone clinic that helps nearly 500 people stay off drugs. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(7 of ) Robert LaCount, a recovering addict, shows a young woman’s funeral program in Hoquiam, Wash., on Monday, June 12, 2017. He walked her down the aisle at her wedding and eight months later carried the casket at her funeral. The mother of three had been addicted to heroin, recovered, relapsed and hanged herself. "It's too sad," says LaCount, himself a recovering addict. "But it happens all the time." (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(8 of ) Aberdeen, Wash., is seen along the Chehalis River Friday, June 16, 2017. Aberdeen was built as a boom town at the turn of the 20th century. Its spectacular landscape, the Chehalis River carves through tree-topped hills to the harbor, offered ships easy access to the Pacific Ocean. Millionaire lumber barons built mansions on the hills. There were restaurants and theaters and traffic that backed up as the drawbridge leading into town seesawed up and down for ship after ship packed with logs and lumber. Now that drawbridge pretty much stays put. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(9 of ) Artist Douglas Orr paints a mural on a building in Aberdeen, Wash., Friday, June 16, 2017. Orr has been painting a block-long mural of a little girl blowing bubbles, each circle the scene of an imagined, hopeful future. Nearby hangs one of the baskets of pink petunias that decorate light posts all over town, watered regularly by residents trying to make their city feel alive again. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(10 of ) Tarryn Vick takes her dose of methadone where she is being treated for drug addiction at the Evergreen Treatment Services clinic in Hoquiam, Wash., Thursday, June 15, 2017. Grays Harbor County public health department last year collected 750,000 needles at its syringe exchange designed to stem the tide of disease, an incredible number for a small town, but still down from more than 900,000 the year before. They attribute that improvement to the methadone clinic that helps nearly 500 people stay off drugs. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(11 of ) Dilapidated storefronts stand along baskets of pink petunias that hang from light posts all over town, watered regularly by residents trying to make their city feel alive again in Aberdeen, Wash., Friday, June 16, 2017. Six months into Trump's presidency, his supporters in this county, battered by drugs and death, maintain differing degrees of faith that he will make good on his promise to fix the rotting working class economy at the root of this plague on their doorstep. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(12 of ) A man walks in front of a dilapidated motel in a rundown section of Aberdeen, Wash., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The county's population is shrinking, growing sicker, growing poorer as many young and able move away. Just 15 percent of those left behind have college degrees. A quarter of children grow up poor. There is a critical shortage of doctors because it's hard to practice medicine in poor, rural places. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(13 of ) The Rev. Sarah Monroe reveals a tattoo decorated with the initials of those in her community who died young, in Aberdeen, Wash., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Monroe has already held seven funerals this year. She tallies the names of the dead on a tattoo that winds around her bicep: AB, dead at 23; ZV, at 24. Now she has a new one to add: Shawn Vann Schreck, dead at 42. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(14 of ) Chris Burkett deposits old needles for new ones at a needle exchange program run by the Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services Department in Aberdeen, Wash., Wednesday June 14, 2017. Grays Harbor County public health department last year collected 750,000 needles at its syringe exchange designed to stem the tide of disease, an incredible number for a small town, but still down from more than 900,000 the year before. They attribute that improvement to the methadone clinic that helps nearly 500 people stay off drugs. (AP Photo/David Goldman)