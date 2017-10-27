s
Fun events in Sonoma County towns

JULIE S. LEE

TOWNS CORRESPONDENT | October 27, 2017, 4:35PM

| Updated 15 hours ago.

CLOVERDALE, OCT. 29

Día de los Muertos: Sugar Skull Decorating runs 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Grange Hall, 201 Commercial St. Supplies cost $5. 707-894-4470

WINDSOR, OCT. 29

Día de los Muertos: Celebrate deceased family members with music, food and dancing 4-8 p.m. Sunday on the Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive. Free. windsormuertos.org.

HEALDSBURG, OCT. 30

Bilingual storytime: Veronica Dondero presents “Colors of Spanish,” a bilingual storytime for children, 4:30-5 p.m. Monday at Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St. Free. For ages 1-5. sonomacounty.libcal.com/event/3395015.

ROHNERT PARK, OCT. 30-31

Haunted houses: Blind Scream Haunted House includes two huge haunted houses, Carnevil and the Slaughter Shack, along with The Last Ride event 7-10 p.m. Monday and 7-11 p.m. Tuesday at 1500 Valley House Drive. Admission is $15 and up. 707-837-1928.

CLOVERDALE, OCT. 31

Trunk-or-treat: Children can dress in costume and enjoy candy, food and fun 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cloverdale Senior Center, 311 N. Main St. Free. 707-894-4826 or 814-5498

CLOVERDALE, OCT. 31

Harvest Festival: Harvest Festival offers games, hot dogs, prizes, a jump house, trunk-or-treat, a cake walk and lots of goodies for kids 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Living Water Church, 450 Franklin St. Free. 707-894-3274.

HEALDSBURG, OCT. 31

Books for kids: Kids up to age 12 can trick-or-treat for a book 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St. sonomacounty.libcal.com.

PETALUMA, OCT. 31

Trick-or-Treat Trail: Merchants hand out treats to kids in costumes 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday in historic downtown Petaluma. Trick-or-treat map available at petalumadowntown.com.

SONOMA, OCT. 31

Costume carnival: The annual Costume Carnival offers games, bounce houses, Halloween candy and prizes for the best costumes 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lighthouse Christian Church, 700 Verano Ave. Free. All ages welcome. sonomalighthouse.com.

WINDSOR, OCT. 31

Halloween parade: The annual Lions Club parade and barbecue starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Raley’s in the Lakewood Shopping Center, 8858 Lakewood Drive and ends with free hot dogs, drinks and trick-or-treat bags at Community Center, 901 Adele Drive. 707-838-4531.

ROHNERT PARK, NOV. 1

Noon Times: Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce’s key speakers are Holocaust survivors Suzanne and Alfred Batzdorff from the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Foxtail Golf Course Wedgewood Banquet Center, 100 Golf Course Drive. Admission is $30 in advance or $40 at the door. 707-584-1415.

SEBASTOPOL, NOV. 1

Live music: New Orleans funk band Dumpstaphunk performs with opening act The Melt, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hopmonk Sebastopol, 230 Petaluma Ave. Admission is $23. hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

CLOVERDALE, NOV. 2

Live music: Hammond Organ Party with Pamela Rose and Wayne De La Cruz begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at THE Jazz Club, 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Admission is $20. Doors open 7 p.m. 707-894-4410. cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

SANTA ROSA, NOV. 2

Archaeology presentation: Jay Reti presents “Using Archaeology to Reconstruct Trade Patterns,” 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road. Admission is $12. lagunafoundation.org.

HEALDSBURG, NOV. 3

Polenta feed: Healdsburg High School Boosters Club raises money for the basketball team’s uniforms, shoes, fees and equipment, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic School gym, 217 Fitch St. Admission is $20 at eventbrite.com.

PETALUMA, NOV. 3

Pop rock concert: Experience “An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Parachute plus Austin Plaine,” 7 p.m. Friday at Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Admission is $18 in advance and $20 on day of show at mystictheatre.com.

WINDSOR, NOV. 3

Coffee and crosswords: Solve crossword puzzles over a cup of a three-letter word for coffee, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday at Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Highway #100. Puzzles, reference books and joe provided. 707-838-1020.

WINDSOR, NOV. 3

Movie night: Family Movie Night runs 5-9 p.m. Friday at Windsor High School theater, 8695 Windsor Road. 707-837-7767.

BODEGA BAY, NOV. 4

Jewelry Showcase: See several jewelers and shop their selections of goods, noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Artisan’s Co-op, 17175 Bodega Highway. Free. artisansco-op.com/events.

CLOVERDALE, NOV. 4

Holiday crafts: Theta Zeta Sorority’s Holiday Craft Show features handmade crafts, refreshments and gift basket raffles, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. First St. 707-894-5617.

PENNGROVE, NOV. 4

Live music: San Francisco-based band The Muddy Roses performs two sets of Americana and country music, 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway. Free. 707-795-5118.

PETALUMA, NOV. 4

Metal concert: Heavy metal band The Black Dahlia Murder plays alongside a slew of other heavy acts, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. Admission is $26-30 at thephoenixtheater.com.

SANTA ROSA, NOV. 4

Public appraisals: See what it’s worth at Appraisals with Marcus and Rosalie Wardell and Andrea Thorin, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at History Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St. Admission is $40. sonomacountymuseum.org.

SANTA ROSA, NOV. 4

Art reception: “AFTER THE FIRE Opening Reception” features several artists’ work centered around the Sonoma County fires, 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Calabi Gallery, 456 Tenth St. Ten percent of all sales go to relief funds for Sonoma County victims. calabigallery.com.

SONOMA, NOV. 4

Bar Battle: Bartenders serve cocktails and Train Wreck Junction performs during the annual Sonoma Bar Battle, 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. W. Admission is $40 advance or $45 at the door. Proceeds benefit fire relief. sonomabarbattle.com.

WINDSOR, NOV. 4

Lady Jag Bowl: Come to the stadium for the Lady Jag Bowl, 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road. 707-837-7767.

WINDSOR, NOV. 4

Gardening workshop: Master Gardeners of Sonoma County demonstrate how drip irrigation, less pesticides, compost and beneficial insects grow a healthy garden, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Windsor Community Garden, Windsor Road and Joe Rodota Way. 707-838-1020.

SEBASTOPOL, NOV. 4-5

Open studios: Salmon Creek Village hosts the Salmon Creek ArtWalk Open Studios featuring 20 local artists, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Highway 1 and Bean Avenue. salmoncreekartwalk.com.

SONOMA, NOV. 4-5

Craft fair: Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club holds its annual Holiday Boutique Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 574 First St. E. Free. Proceeds benefit local high school scholarships and elementary school. Show continues Nov. 11-12; different artisans featured each weekend. sonomavalleywomansclub.org.

GLEN ELLEN, NOV. 4-5

All Things Olive: Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival includes cooking demonstrations, music and olive oil and food tastings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at B.R. Cohn Winery, 15000 Highway 12. Admission is $20; Sunday is sold out. 707-938-4064. brcohn.com.

