Modernizing California’s archaic, unstable tax system is one of the most important tasks the next governor will face — or should. But it’s not a burning topic on the campaign trail.

That’s because Democrats feel it’s an issue that can only cause grief.

Republicans like to rail against high taxes and call for them to be lowered. But they no longer seem capable of winning the state’s highest office.

The biggest problem with California taxes is that they were designed for a retail economy that no longer dominates. We’ve become a service economy that basically isn’t taxed.

To make up for it, state income taxes have been raised to the sky, particularly on the rich. California’s top rate is 13.3 percent, astronomical for a state. And that tax revenue is volatile and unreliable because it’s tied largely to capital gains. Those capital gains dwindle during a recession.

When the economy dips, income taxes overall fall into the Dumpster, forcing sharp cuts in funding for education, health care and other government programs.

Most Californians — especially Republicans — naturally believe they’re overtaxed. A recent poll by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found that 56 percent of adults think they pay more state and local taxes than are warranted.

California’s taxes generally are high, no question. But the overall state tax burden relative to personal income hasn’t changed much in the last half-century. In 1968, total state taxes per $100 of income were $6.36. This year, they’re projected to be $6.94. The figures have consistently hovered around those marks.

The state Franchise Tax Board released data last week that illustrated the state’s unhealthy reliance on the rich. In 2016, the top 1 percent paid 45.8 percent of the state’s income tax revenue while accounting for 23.1 percent of the personal income. The top 10 percent paid 78 percent of the total tax revenues. The bottom 80 percent contributed just 10.6 percent.

To be in the top 1 percent, you’d have to earn at least $580,429. The threshold for the top 10 percent was $157,451.

What California needs to do is lower income tax rates to a more reasonable ceiling, say 10 percent. Additionally, the state should reduce the sales tax rate while broadening the levy to services. Clamp a sales tax on services provided, for example, by lawyers, accountants and architects. They’re used mostly by the wealthy anyway. The state should also tax auto repair labor and entertainment, such as Dodgers tickets.

In addition, there’s the seemingly sacrosanct Proposition 13 property tax law, which will be 40 years old in June. It needs retooling.

Because of the law, taxes are assessed less on a house’s worth than on how long the owner has lived in it. How silly is that? Taxes on similar houses next door to each other can vary by thousands of dollars. If you want to help retired senior citizens keep their homes, just freeze their property taxes.

A more addressable problem involves large commercial property. It’s reassessed only when more than half of the ownership turns over at once. A proposed November ballot initiative would assess business property at market value.

Proposition 13 substantially lowered property tax revenue for schools and local governments, which turned to the state for bailouts. State government took over most of the financing for schools and raised income and sales taxes to pay for it. The state universities then got less, and tuitions leaped dramatically.