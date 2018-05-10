s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

PD Editorial: City, county take steps to fill housing gap

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD | May 10, 2018, 12:11AM
| Updated 6 minutes ago.

There’s no shortage of troubling statistics about California’s housing market.

But these stories may tell the story better than any study or chart: A condemned house in the East Bay city of Fremont — an online listing described it as “beyond fixer” — sold recently for $1.23 million. Now, a burned-out house in the Silicon Valley is listed for $1.5 million, and the listing agent says she has four cash offers in excess of the asking price.

These may be extreme examples, but they illustrate what can happen when a basic human need — shelter — is in short supply.

California has experienced steady economic growth since shaking off the effects of the Great Recession. The state added about 2.3 million jobs over the past five years. However, over the same period, fewer than 480,000 permits were issued for new residential units.

That’s about one new home for every five jobs created.

The state’s nonpartisan legislative analyst says the roots of today’s housing problems can be traced to the 1970s, when anti-growth movements started. The shortage now affects almost every region of the state, and the loss of 5,300 houses and apartments in October’s firestorm has magnified the crisis here in Sonoma County.

Actions taken by the Board of Supervisors and the Santa Rosa City Council soon after the fires should expedite rebuilding, at least for those people who are able to settle quickly and equitably with their insurers.

To their credit, the city and county are now taking steps to encourage construction of badly needed new housing throughout the community.

Under new rules adopted Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, more homeowners in unincorporated areas will be allowed to add second units on their property.

The county’s new rules also expand the amount of residential space allowed in a mixed-use developments from half to 80 percent and allow single-room-occupancy facilities — such as the Palms Inn shelter for veterans in Santa Rosa — to open in commercial areas and mid- to high-density residential areas without a special land-use permit.

These are modest changes, but by eliminating regulations and red tape, the new rules could produce more affordable rental units and some relief for the homeless — and people frustrated with homeless encampments in residential and recreational areas.

The supervisors acted one week after the Santa Rosa City Council streamlined its approval process for new housing and related development.

Under the new rules, many proposals for single-family homes, apartments, mobile home parks, mixed-use projects, child care facilities and emergency shelters can be approved by city staff members without a hearing before the Design Review Board.

To be clear, skipping the hearing doesn’t mean applications will be approved without public input. Builders are required to host pre-application neighborhood meetings, and a concept review by the Design Review Board is mandatory for projects larger than 10,000 square feet.

Housing needs locally and across the state are vast — single-family and multi-family homes for individuals and families, student housing, shelter for the homeless. Meeting those needs will require a public commitment to housing, including more work to streamline the approval process and, potentially, state and local bonds to help fill the funding gap for affordable housing. The alternative is more $1 million fixer-uppers.

Most Popular Stories
Few answers in Petaluma deaths
Put a granny unit on it: County OKs rules to spur new housing
Sonoma County sheriff pulls mug shots from internet
Seeing double? Sonoma County mother-daughter look-alikes
House fire claims life of well-known Anderson Valley woman
Most Popular Stories
Ironman race returns to Santa Rosa Saturday
Put a granny unit on it: County OKs rules to spur new housing
Seeing double? Sonoma County mother-daughter look-alikes
Sonoma County sheriff pulls mug shots from internet
Few answers in Petaluma deaths
'Learn from our lesson:' State urged to brace for upcoming fire season
House fire claims life of well-known Anderson Valley woman
Supervisors authorize layoffs for health workers, spending cuts
Show Comment