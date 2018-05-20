s
Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

| May 20, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 55 minutes ago.

A spectrum of challenges

EDITOR: R.M. Abazia’s letter (“Santa Rosa’s homeless,” Monday) highlights multiple misperceptions apparently held by many.

The writer says the city of Santa Rosa ought to “compel” the homeless “to move indoors, get a job and become functioning members of our community.” However, 40 percent or more homeless people suffer from mental health problems that neither they nor their families, if any, can manage. Residential care can cost $3,000 a month or more, when it’s available. So exactly where would the police “move them on,” as the writer argues should happen?

Those without homes who can work and who qualify for subsidized housing can wait months or years to get it. If they can find a landlord willing to rent to them. And afford to get to and from work.

I sympathize with the writer’s issues and applaud the efforts to treat the homeless with respect. But this isn’t a problem as simple as the writer seems to believe it is. Homelessness is a spectrum of issues and challenges. It will require time, money and holistic, coordinated — and, yes, respectful — efforts by all of us to resolve.

MICHAEL DORTCH

Santa Rosa

Pensions and voting

EDITOR: We have three fine men to choose from in the upcoming election for sheriff. I have no doubt that any one of them would do a fine job. They each have excellent qualifications. So how do you choose? Who do you listen to? Who has spent more money to get your vote? (Kidding.)

My thought is this: Ernesto Olivares is 60 years old. He already is receiving a retirement from the city of Santa Rosa. So he will hold the job of sheriff for five years and retire with another pension. John Mutz is also ready for retirement. Mark Essick seems to make the most sense for the people of Sonoma County.

As I previously stated, each one of these men can do the job, but what do we want to pay? The pensions of our public figures are breaking our bank. Pension formulas were created without my input or your input. It is what it is.

That being said, financially it makes the most sense to elect Essick. With any luck, he will serve us for 10 years or more at which time he will receive his well-deserved pension. Otherwise, we will be on the hook for another pension much sooner than necessary.

CATHY PORTERFIELD

Santa Rosa

Warehousing children

EDITOR: Really? Putting defenseless children in “warehouses” after pulling them out of the arms of their parents (“Trump officials may hold migrant children,” Wednesday)? Is it just me, or does this smack of some really bad nightmare after reading a third-rate fictional history novel? Is anybody listening? Don’t let ideas like this become “the new normal.” This is the kind of thing that happened in Europe only a few decades ago; we are better than this.

Whichever side of the immigration debate you are on, push your agenda with an eye to ultimately solving the issue, not punishing innocent children and their parents, all of whom are simply looking for a better life. For even more insight, try putting yourself in those parents’ shoes even for a minute. Try to understand the poverty, drug-related crime and hopelessness these people are trying to escape. What would you do to give your children a fighting chance for a decent life?

RICHARD HERBERT

Sebastopol

The resistance

EDITOR: Three cheers for Rep. Jared Huffman for leading the resistance effort. We must resist what Donald Trump and his administration are doing to our country. Things are getting out of control. The economy is too good. Unemployment is too low. The number of welfare recipients is decreasing too rapidly. Black unemployment is way too low. Hispanic unemployment is way too low. North and South Korea are meeting, and seemingly North Korea is offering to denuclearize. Illegal immigration is too low. Manufacturing is increasing in America way too fast. Taxes are too low.

Hopefully, Huffman and the others in the resist movement can move us back to Barack Obama-era policies and stop these outrageous changes in our country. Otherwise, we liberals will do, well, something. Maybe raise taxes or make health care more expensive or confiscate all privately owned guns. And we must do everything possible to save the Environmental Protection Agency and all those jobs. Really there are way too many folks, especially minorities, going to work now. Think of all the pollution in all those cars going to work every day. Ironic isn’t it.

DAVID TAYLOR

Petaluma

Governing for the rich

EDITOR: A Credit Suisse report issued in February said U.S. wealth grew by $8.5 trillion over the previous 12 months, the most since 2012. That report was after Donald Trump’s greatest heist — the transfer of money from the treasury to the rich (Trump included), disguised as a tax cut for the wealthiest to stimulate the economy.

The economy for the rich is fine. Ours sucks, will continue to suck and will always suck until the general populace realizes how we are controlled by the rich through the very government that, by the Constitution, is to protect the general welfare, that being you and me, not a select few. How is it that the richest country in the entire world can’t take care of all of its own?

A democracy is not of the rich, by the rich and for the rich; it’s about you and me. Until you send that message to Washington, you’re nothing.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

