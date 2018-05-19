Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A housing solution

EDITOR: There is only one immediate solution to the housing crisis: an amnesty program for pre-existing, unpermitted granny units, guest apartments, garage units, etc., as San Francisco did over the past few years to help alleviate its housing crisis.

It is quite simple. Existing “illegal” units, of which there are a significant number, create supply and should be allowed to stay (not banned, which reduces supply), subject to safety inspections by the building department and approval by planning, possibly involving a minimal fee.

This is the best and most logical approach in the near term and would result in a dramatic increase in housing stock, helping families and lower-income folks who cannot afford the McMansion budget required for most new builds in Sonoma County.

The building and planning departments need to get on this ASAP if we are to have any chance of alleviating the housing crisis.

This is a brief look at San Francisco’s approach, which was highly successful: sfdbi.org/unitlegalization. And here’s a state proposal: caanet.org/lawmaker-seeks-easier-cheaper-path-to-granny-flat-construction.

At this point in our housing crisis, reducing supply would be an irresponsible thing for our officials to consider, let alone enforce.

DANIEL BARNES

San Francisco

The sheriff candidates

EDITOR: A writer insists that Mark Essick is the only qualified candidate for sheriff while criticizing the credentials of the others (“Only qualified candidate,” Letters, Thursday).

John Mutz wasn’t “removed as patrol captain” in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division after the Rodney King beating. The Los Angeles Times reported on April 16, 1991 that he traded jobs with an officer from another precinct, partly to increase the visibility of black leaders in Foothill Division. Mutz had been in the job for six weeks, and the assistant chief said, “I don’t want this to be interpreted as punishing Mutz, because he was just starting to get his feet wet.”

Ernesto Olivares answered the charge of alliance with an unpopular prior sheriff, saying that the more he observed Steve Freitas on the job, the less he approved of him. He is forthcoming and transparent, rather than just saying he wants to be sheriff.

Essick, on the other hand, defends his support of the promotion of Erick Gelhaus by insisting there was no choice. There is always a choice.

Three qualified candidates are running for sheriff. Essick represents the status quo.

Either of the others is a good choice for a more community-oriented approach to law enforcement.

KATHLEEN JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Erudite Will

EDITOR: I enjoy the erudition of George Will’s columns. I particularly enjoyed the column on Mike Pence (“Pence is a model of governing by groveling,” May 11). When my daughter was in high school, her teacher used Will’s columns as an example of excellent writing. If any of your readers would like to borrow my dictionary (“Long-winded Will,” Letters, Wednesday), they are welcome to do so.

MONICA SCHWALBENBERG-PEÑA

Santa Rosa

The real manipulator

EDITOR: One odd feature of the media reporting about the impending meeting of U.S. and North Korean chief executives is that it is discussed only in terms of what has been achieved (or not) by the American president, i.e. has his personality, his philosophy, his style produced this diplomatic breakthrough? We have considered these developments as though Kim Jong Un’s part in them is strictly a reaction to Donald Trump.