s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Close to Home: The little agency that could — if it’s given a chance

ALLAN HEMPHILL

ALLAN HEMPHILL IS A FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE NORTH COAST RAIL AUTHORITY. | May 18, 2018, 12:07AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

There has been considerable recent news coverage of legislative action to abolish the North Coast Railroad Authority and create a trail through the currently unused Eel River canyon portion of the railroad right-of-way, which would be turned over to a new public agency.

I recently retired from the NCRA board after 24 years and would like to dispel some misconceptions and outright falsehoods that have crept into the dialogue.

First, a little history is in order. The NCRA was formed in 1991 to preserve the 312 miles of the former Northwestern Pacific Railroad from imminent abandonment. The Legislature passed two bills — one to form the NCRA to manage the railroad and the other to fund the agency. Then-Gov. George Deukmejian signed the first bill and vetoed the second, in essence creating an agency with a mandate to preserve and develop the railroad and no funding source to perform its duty.

This has been the challenge for the agency since the inception and has been exacerbated by a hostile bureaucratic environment in Sacramento, which never embraced the concept to begin with. This hostility continues with the California Transportation Commission’s criticism of NCRA’s financial challenges. They forget, conveniently, that they and the Legislature have their fingerprints all over the problem.

The nine-member NCRA board is appointed by the four member counties. The public has benefited greatly from the presence of the unselfish citizens who have served in an unappreciated (and many times criticized) role. Had they, and the two-person staff, not persisted, any discussion of trails would be moot. The railroad would have been abandoned, and the invaluable right-of-way lost for all time.

Much has been said recently about “the debt-ridden NCRA,” lending an Impression of mismanagement. This conveniently ignores the elephant in the room that caused the debt.

The fact is that the NCRA has made steady progress in reducing debt through leases and sale of surplus property and is on the threshold of repayment of all creditors. Even these solutions have been criticized as “selling public assets” by the California Transportation Commission. This ignores best practices in the private sector, where business convert redundant assets to cash for investment in needed assets.

Also not mentioned is the skillful deployment by the NCRA of more than $70 million in federal and state funds to rebuild and reopen the southern 70 miles of track for freight service with its private operating partner, the Northwestern Pacific Co. Current rail shipments of grain and lumber are benefiting the economy and the environment and are a promising endorsement for future expansion of service to Willits.

The NCRA’s financial operations have passed the scrutiny of independent auditors for many years, and these audits are a matter of public record.

The NCRA has embraced the concept of “rail banking” the Eel River division to preserve it for a trail or possible future rail use. Presently there is no economic justification for re-opening that section. That said, there is potential for a Humboldt Bay short-line to serve the port in Eureka and a tourist train around Humboldt Bay.

My final concern regards proposals to abolish an efficient (if underfunded) agency with a good record of partnering with trail initiatives in Arcata, Ukiah and Healdsburg. NCRA could work with trail advocates in the Eel River Canyon. There is no need for new agencies to start from scratch without the institutional knowledge possessed by the current NCRA directors.

Most Popular Stories
Students say SSU dorm where stabbing occurred was magnet for trouble
Decades after California jogger finds baby buried alive in shallow grave, the 2 reunite
From silk mill to Petaluma's newest hotel: Take a look at the transformation
Prosecutors charge murder suspect with 2004 Jenner beach slayings
Survival of crash off Hwy. 101 into Russian River called 'absolute miracle'

If a new agency is needed to secure funding and build the “Great Redwood Trail,” so be it. However, it will be interesting to see the public and political appetite for the price tag on this when it is fleshed out.

Railroad preservation and development is still an important public priority, and all that is needed is some modest funding to allow the NCRA to fully deliver on the mandate the Legislature gave it years ago. We need to cut through all the political noise and deal with basic facts at this critical juncture.

Allan Hemphill is a former director of the North Coast Rail Authority. He lives in Cloverdale.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Students say SSU dorm where stabbing occurred was magnet for trouble
Former Hanna Boys Center director to face trial on sex abuse charges
From silk mill to Petaluma's newest hotel: Take a look at the transformation
Decades after California jogger finds baby buried alive in shallow grave, the 2 reunite
‘Big Pave’ project resumes on Highway 101
Teacher, student killed in New Jersey school bus crash
Bicyclist assaulted on the Joe Rodota Trail
Sponsored Content
Show Comment