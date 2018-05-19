PD Editorial: Press Democrat recommendations

Press Democrat recommendations

Here are our recommendations for the June 5 primary election.

SONOMA COUNTY

Sheriff — Mark Essick and John Mutz

This is an insider vs. outsider race for an office that hasn’t been contested on the ballot since 1990. Mark Essick, who worked his way up the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office, says he’s committed to community policing, diversity and improved relations with the people served by the Sheriff’s Office. John Mutz, a retired Los Angeles police captain, promises to change the culture and restore public trust by shifting toward de-escalation of volatile situations. A run-off seems likely, and Essick and Mutz offer a clear choice for voters regarding the future of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

To read the Press Democrat's editorial on this race, go here.

Clerk-recorder — Ray Leonard

Ray Leonard, the administrator for the clerk-recorder’s office, has more than two decades of experience in county government and has worked with all four divisions of the county clerk-recorder-assessor-registrar of voters office as well as other departments.

To read the Press Democrat's editorial on this race, go here.

Regional Measure 3: Bay Area bridge tolls — Yes

Regional Measure 3 authorizes toll increases on the seven state-owned bridges across the Bay Area. It would deliver a windfall for Sonoma County, with money to widen Highway 101 between the Sonoma County line and Novato, initiate improvements on Highway 37 and extend the SMART train to Windsor.

To read the Press Democrat's editorial on this measure, go here.

Measure A: West County Union High School Bond — Yes

This $91 million bond is a close call. Supporters point to a list of maintenance needs at Analy and El Molino high schools, outweighing concerns about declining enrollment in the district.

Measure B: Alexander Valley school bonds — Yes

This $6 million bond would pay for a multipurpose room at this 70-year-old Healdsburg elementary school.

Measure C: Harmony school bonds — Yes

This $9.6 million bond would pay for improvements to classrooms and other facilities and better accessibility for the disabled at Harmony and Salmon Creek schools in Occidental.

Measure E: Coast Life Support District — Yes

Voters must periodically authorize the district to spend the taxes it collects to pay for urgent care and ambulance service.

To read the Press Democrat's editorial on these measures, go here.

FEDERAL

U.S. Congress, 2nd District — Jared Huffman

Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, has delivered for his constituents in the wake of the disastrous fires last fall.

U.S. Congress, 5th District — Mike Thompson

Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, also was instrumental in getting local fire victims and public agencies relief from the fires.

To read the Press Democrat's editorial on these candidates, go here.

CALIFORNIA

Proposition 68: Park and water bonds — Yes

This $4.1 billion bond act would help refurbish parks and preserve coastal access. It also includes funding for water quality projects.

To read the Press Democrat's editorial on Prop. 86, go here.