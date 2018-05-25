Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Ending two-party system

EDITOR: I loved the New York Times editorial in Monday’s paper (“How California can bust up the two-party system”). I agree that the two-party system is no longer representing the people’s interests. People of my persuasion have been hoping for a third party for decades. We vote Democratic, not because we like the Democrats but because voting third party invites a Republican victory.

The primary system that California has adopted is a step in the right direction. San Francisco has adopted instant runoff voting. This should be done statewide. That way, I could vote for my preferred candidate as first choice. If he or she doesn’t finish in the top two, my vote would be transferred to my second choice and so on until there are only two candidates left. Of those, the one with the biggest total is the winner.

Representation by percentage of the vote is another thing that would encourage a third party. In this scenario, one votes for party of choice in legislative races rather than for candidates. The parties are then awarded seats according to the percentage of the vote they received. Three or more parties would include many more viewpoints in the conversation. I’m for it.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Defending schools

EDITOR: It has been said that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” Schools are soft targets. This is why these maniacs target them. A “gun-free zone” means one thing: the shooter is probably going to be the only one on campus with a gun.

Every school in the country needs to be fortified, just like an airport or a government building — metal detectors, more than one or two token “resource officers.” They need ID cards for every student and teacher and all other employees. If you don’t have one, you don’t get into the school, period.

Security assessments must be done at every school. Limit the ways in and out. Have one armed guard for every 100 students or so. Retired police officers or retired military or off-duty police officers would jump at this opportunity to protect the country’s schools. These kids certainty deserve to be protected like government buildings and the like.

I am sorry to say, these are the times we are living in. Hiding under a desk and hoping a nut case with a gun won’t shoot you isn’t a very good option in my humble opinion.

STEVE MARQUEZ

Santa Rosa

Raising violent kids

EDITOR: The Texas killer used a shotgun and a revolver, which have been around for 160 years. We didn’t have these killings 160 years ago. We teach kids ABCs, and we expect to get ABCs back. We show them violent movies and video games, and we expect to get kittens and flowers back. Grow up. We have raised a generation of killers.

MARK SWENDSEN

Healdsburg

Changing the culture

EDITOR: As someone who has been involved for decades with exposing and ending police abuse, I would never have imagined that I would be strongly supporting a candidate for sheriff of Sonoma County.