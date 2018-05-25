s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| May 25, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 25 minutes ago.

Ending two-party system

EDITOR: I loved the New York Times editorial in Monday’s paper (“How California can bust up the two-party system”). I agree that the two-party system is no longer representing the people’s interests. People of my persuasion have been hoping for a third party for decades. We vote Democratic, not because we like the Democrats but because voting third party invites a Republican victory.

The primary system that California has adopted is a step in the right direction. San Francisco has adopted instant runoff voting. This should be done statewide. That way, I could vote for my preferred candidate as first choice. If he or she doesn’t finish in the top two, my vote would be transferred to my second choice and so on until there are only two candidates left. Of those, the one with the biggest total is the winner.

Representation by percentage of the vote is another thing that would encourage a third party. In this scenario, one votes for party of choice in legislative races rather than for candidates. The parties are then awarded seats according to the percentage of the vote they received. Three or more parties would include many more viewpoints in the conversation. I’m for it.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Defending schools

EDITOR: It has been said that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” Schools are soft targets. This is why these maniacs target them. A “gun-free zone” means one thing: the shooter is probably going to be the only one on campus with a gun.

Every school in the country needs to be fortified, just like an airport or a government building — metal detectors, more than one or two token “resource officers.” They need ID cards for every student and teacher and all other employees. If you don’t have one, you don’t get into the school, period.

Security assessments must be done at every school. Limit the ways in and out. Have one armed guard for every 100 students or so. Retired police officers or retired military or off-duty police officers would jump at this opportunity to protect the country’s schools. These kids certainty deserve to be protected like government buildings and the like.

I am sorry to say, these are the times we are living in. Hiding under a desk and hoping a nut case with a gun won’t shoot you isn’t a very good option in my humble opinion.

STEVE MARQUEZ

Santa Rosa

Raising violent kids

EDITOR: The Texas killer used a shotgun and a revolver, which have been around for 160 years. We didn’t have these killings 160 years ago. We teach kids ABCs, and we expect to get ABCs back. We show them violent movies and video games, and we expect to get kittens and flowers back. Grow up. We have raised a generation of killers.

MARK SWENDSEN

Healdsburg

Changing the culture

EDITOR: As someone who has been involved for decades with exposing and ending police abuse, I would never have imagined that I would be strongly supporting a candidate for sheriff of Sonoma County.

Most Popular Stories
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
Two homeless men arrested in separate stabbings on Santa Rosa trail
Divers plan huge purple urchin harvest in bid to save kelp forest, abalone

There are three candidates running in the June 5 primary, and two of them are longtime parts of the status quo that needs to change. Only one, John Mutz, a decent and principled man, has shown that he can successfully make a positive difference from within.

Mutz cares deeply about social justice on a personal level and spent his career working within law enforcement circles to promote community policing. A former station commander, he was instrumental in guiding a transformation within the Los Angeles Police Department from a culture that idolized aggressive tactics and top-down authority to a service-based organization that prioritizes community engagement, outreach and transparency.

He then organized like-minded people within law enforcement circles across the country and has earned a national reputation for this work. Now we have an opportunity to make a huge difference in a wounded community that had to bring the U.S. Civil Rights Commission here in 1998 for hearings. It didn’t begin or end with the killing of Andy Lopez. Please vote for real change.

MARY MOORE

Camp Meeker

Don’t show shooters

EDITOR: I am tired of seeing The Press Democrat regress to its habit of offering the community prominent pictures of school shooters. After the Aurora, Colorado shooting, a multitude of mental health professionals agreed that this aggrandizement was helping to perpetuate the phenomenon.

In subsequent shootings, the national press seemed to be moving in this direction, but not for the Texas killer. While the country is disagreeing with ways to stop these from happening, it seems the least we can do is take this step of not publishing the pictures nor the murderers’ grievances.

ALAN PETTY

Santa Rosa

A big tent

EDITOR: I’m a Democrat, and I’m worried that we’ll fritter away our chance to win the 2018 elections. I was dumbfounded by the result in 2016 and that people held opinions that differed from my own. My party needs to represent these people, too.

I believe a woman’s right to determine what issues from her own body is her right alone. I realize others may disagree. If a person is for gun control, racial justice, rules-based international relations, increased funding for education and many more important leadership issues, I hope our party doesn’t throw out the baby with the bath water.

I hope we become the big tent inclusive party and consider everyone’s opinions in our road to 2018 and beyond.

STEVE CARTER

Santa Rosa

Most Popular Stories
DUI checkpoint set for Lake County
Two homeless men arrested in separate stabbings on Santa Rosa trail
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
Motorists beware: Bears roam the region, searching for food after hibernation
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
Divers plan huge purple urchin harvest in bid to save kelp forest, abalone
Kerr calls NFL’s anthem policy ‘idiotic’
Show Comment