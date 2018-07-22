PD Editorial: What is the state Supreme Court waiting for?

The state Supreme Court wasted no time blocking an initiative to split California in three, acting less than a month after it qualified for the ballot.

It’s possible, albeit unlikely, that the justices will eventually decide that venture capitalist Tim Draper’s vision doesn’t violate the state constitution, which allows constitutional amendments but not sweeping revisions by initiative. If so, Draper’s whimsical proposal could land on a future ballot.

But our subject today is a much more critical issue — runaway pension costs — and the court’s baffling failure to deal with it in a timely fashion.

California dug itself into a financial hole by granting generous increases in retirement benefits for public employees in the early 2000s without a legitimate plan to pay for them. Most cities and counties did the same thing.

Then, pension funds lost gargantuan sums during the Great Recession, making those holes even deeper. And an economic recovery now in its 10th year has done little to improve the picture, with rising pension costs crowding out public services in many communities.

CalPERS, the state’s biggest pension fund, earned 15.7 percent on its investments in the most recent fiscal year — and barely moved the needle on unfunded liabilities approaching $150 billion.

The biggest obstacle to solving this problem is something known as the “California rule.”

The “rule” is a legal interpretation by the state Supreme Court in the mid-1950s. In a case involving the city of Long Beach, the court said pension benefits for public employees cannot be modified unless employees receive a benefit of equal value.

Based on that ruling, employee groups contend that benefit levels cannot be reduced — even for years not yet worked.

However, there was a caveat in Chief Justice Phil Gibson’s opinion: He said retirement benefits can be modified, so long as they remain reasonable, if it’s necessary to maintain the “integrity” and “successful operation” of a public pension system.

Gibson’s ruling is back in front of the court, but the justices don’t seem to be in any hurry to act.

At issue are two lawsuits challenging aspects of a relatively narrow pension reform enacted in 2012 by state legislators. Among other provisions, the law prohibited the practices of pension “spiking,” late-career maneuvers to boost retirement payments, and “buying air time,” or credit for years of service beyond actual employment. Public-employee unions say these practices are protected by the California rule.

One appeals courts sided with the unions, while another said employees are entitled to a “reasonable” pension, but those benefits can be modified. The Supreme Court agreed to referee the conflict, but more than six months have passed, and nothing has happened.

Gov. Jerry Brown is urging the justices to pick up the pace.

“As the end of Gov. Brown’s term draws closer, we respectfully urge the court to calendar this matter for argument as soon as possible,” a lawyer for the governor said in a July 6 letter to Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.

Brown is right. The court’s decision is vital to public agencies saddled with rapidly growing pension costs. No one should lose benefits they already earned. But if public agencies aren’t given the flexibility to negotiate future benefits, the alternative is cutting public services and laying off employees.