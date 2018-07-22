s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

PD Editorial: What is the state Supreme Court waiting for?

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD | July 22, 2018, 12:11AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

The state Supreme Court wasted no time blocking an initiative to split California in three, acting less than a month after it qualified for the ballot.

It’s possible, albeit unlikely, that the justices will eventually decide that venture capitalist Tim Draper’s vision doesn’t violate the state constitution, which allows constitutional amendments but not sweeping revisions by initiative. If so, Draper’s whimsical proposal could land on a future ballot.

But our subject today is a much more critical issue — runaway pension costs — and the court’s baffling failure to deal with it in a timely fashion.

California dug itself into a financial hole by granting generous increases in retirement benefits for public employees in the early 2000s without a legitimate plan to pay for them. Most cities and counties did the same thing.

Then, pension funds lost gargantuan sums during the Great Recession, making those holes even deeper. And an economic recovery now in its 10th year has done little to improve the picture, with rising pension costs crowding out public services in many communities.

CalPERS, the state’s biggest pension fund, earned 15.7 percent on its investments in the most recent fiscal year — and barely moved the needle on unfunded liabilities approaching $150 billion.

The biggest obstacle to solving this problem is something known as the “California rule.”

The “rule” is a legal interpretation by the state Supreme Court in the mid-1950s. In a case involving the city of Long Beach, the court said pension benefits for public employees cannot be modified unless employees receive a benefit of equal value.

Based on that ruling, employee groups contend that benefit levels cannot be reduced — even for years not yet worked.

However, there was a caveat in Chief Justice Phil Gibson’s opinion: He said retirement benefits can be modified, so long as they remain reasonable, if it’s necessary to maintain the “integrity” and “successful operation” of a public pension system.

Gibson’s ruling is back in front of the court, but the justices don’t seem to be in any hurry to act.

At issue are two lawsuits challenging aspects of a relatively narrow pension reform enacted in 2012 by state legislators. Among other provisions, the law prohibited the practices of pension “spiking,” late-career maneuvers to boost retirement payments, and “buying air time,” or credit for years of service beyond actual employment. Public-employee unions say these practices are protected by the California rule.

One appeals courts sided with the unions, while another said employees are entitled to a “reasonable” pension, but those benefits can be modified. The Supreme Court agreed to referee the conflict, but more than six months have passed, and nothing has happened.

Gov. Jerry Brown is urging the justices to pick up the pace.

“As the end of Gov. Brown’s term draws closer, we respectfully urge the court to calendar this matter for argument as soon as possible,” a lawyer for the governor said in a July 6 letter to Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye.

Brown is right. The court’s decision is vital to public agencies saddled with rapidly growing pension costs. No one should lose benefits they already earned. But if public agencies aren’t given the flexibility to negotiate future benefits, the alternative is cutting public services and laying off employees.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Sewer sludge spill creates stinky traffic mess near Cotati
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma

The court is next scheduled to hear arguments in September. The pension case should be on the calendar. It’s time for a decision.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Three die, including girl, 3, in Lake County murder-suicide
Santa Rosa family fights for girl's medical cannabis use in school
Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert Howard, 80, dies in Santa Rosa
Harmful algae found at Riverfront Park
Brown backs liability changes for California utilities
Teen charged in Ukiah murder, attempted murder
2 suspected in multi-city crime spree arrested in Petaluma
Model homes open in Coffey Park as post-fire rebuilding continues
Show Comment