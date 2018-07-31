s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

PD Editorial: Being prepared as fire season gets longer

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
BY THE EDITORIAL BOARD | July 31, 2018, 12:05AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

The stories and photos from Redding and Lakeport and other communities across California are frightening — and unnervingly familiar:

— Firefighters battling walls of flames as they try to save entire communities.

— Families gathering photo albums and personal papers, then driving away knowing their homes may not be standing when they return.

— People surveying the damage once the fire has passed.

— And, all too often, lives cut tragically short — people who couldn’t away and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

This grim sequence is increasingly common as California’s fire season gets longer and its wildfires gain intensity.

Since 2012, not a single month has passed without a wildland fire somewhere in the state.

So far this year, Cal Fire has reported 3,770 fires, burning 292,455 acres. That’s up from 3,440 fires and 219,369 over the same period in 2017 — and, with fires in Lake and Mendocino counties doubling in size, the acreage has grown considerably since Cal Fire issued its weekly tally two days ago.

That’s still only part of the picture. The U.S. Forest Service has responded to almost 800 wildfires on federal land in California, totaling more than 86,000 acres, so far this year.

“The entire northern part of the state has been besieged by fire for about a month now,” Dave Sapsis, a state wildfire specialist, told the Los Angeles Times.

This past week has seen fires spreading across California — closing Yosemite National Park and evacuations in Riverside and San Diego counties.

Hot weather, dry fuel — created in abundance by California’s recent droughts — and the spread of development into formerly open spaces are all contributing factors.

With climate change bringing higher temperatures and longer hot spells — meaning even more dry fuel — fire seasons is becoming a year-round reality.

Firefighting agencies are adapting to the “new normal,” moving crews and equipment into areas when weather conditions raise the risk of wildfire to the highest levels. They’re also dealing with fatigue as firefighters hustle from one disaster to the next, sometimes without any respite.

“It’s a situation where we just have to keep going,” Redding fire Capt. Erick Mattson told the New York Times. “Those that have been in the fire service for a long time, they develop the skills necessary to cope with your body shutting down. That’s kind of what we do. We encourage each other. We understand what the job is and what the end goal is. It’s about serving the public, and that’s what pushes us, even when the fire seasons go longer.”

There are things we — the public — can do to help Mattson and his fellow firefighters.

Install fire-safe landscaping, maintain a defensible space around your home, and be prepared to evacuate quickly. Fire Safe Sonoma, a local nonprofit organization, has a downloadable guide as its website, firesafesonoma.org.

Also, remember these lessons from Sonoma County’s 2017 wildfires: make sure your insurance coverage is adequate, create a list or take photos of your belongings to document claims, and sign up for Nixle or SoCoAlert for text notifications.

California is, and always been, susceptible to wildfires, so be ready and be safe.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
Mendocino Complex fires prompt new evacuations
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Mendocino Complex fires force 10,000 to flee
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes threaten Lake County communities
Mendocino Complex fires prompt new evacuations
Mendocino Complex fires force 10,000 to flee
Chris Smith: Elizabeth escaped human trafficking, now works to set others free
Woman struck, killed after stepping into Hwy. 101 traffic
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Sonoma inmate attempts escape while en route to the hospital
Show Comment