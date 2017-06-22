Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Groundwater rules

EDITOR: We live in the Santa Rosa groundwater basin. I attended several public outreach meetings and left each one shaking my head in disbelief.

Two things became abundantly clear. First, a new bureaucracy is being created to deal with the groundwater problem, and, to fund it, those living in the basin will bear the eventual brunt of the cost and regulation.

Second, investigation and monitoring is treating groundwater as if only the wells within the basin are of concern, i.e. no input or consideration about the entire watershed will be monitored.

So if you use gobs of water nearby, or divert it uphill or upstream, or use water from the Russian River or anywhere other than the designated basin, you are exempt from monitoring or cost-sharing. That is ludicrous.

The groundwater system consists of the entire area that flows downhill, and to look only at the largest storage area for groundwater is myopic. In the county’s defense, this is part of a state mandate, and if the county didn’t do it, the state would do it however it saw fit. Brace yourselves.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

Providing for society

EDITOR: Debbie LeBoy (“Government’s role,” Letters, June 13) lamented on what government shouldn’t do but neglected to express what it should do. Government provides to us as a society what we cannot provide as individuals.

I can’t defend the country by myself or build bridges, roads or dams. I can’t afford to fund a fire department to save my house or my life in an emergency.

Claiming that government has no role in health care is myopic. Single-payer health care would provide what we, individually, cannot. The cost as a tax would be much less than we currently pay for health insurance. More people paying into the plan would mean less cost per person. It’s simple economics.

Bailing out industries isn’t a government role? Even when it prevents thousands from losing their homes and livelihoods and stabilizes the economy? The little-publicized benefit: Those industries paid back the government — with interest. That safety net was a win-win.

Government shouldn’t redistribute wealth? That’s a misnomer. Citizens and businesses should pay their equal share of taxes without loopholes that are preferential to the wealthy. Business tax breaks create more wealth for the shareholders and CEOs, not new jobs, and the minimum wage needs to be a living wage.

It’s time we play fair. We’re all in this together.

CINDY OMOTH

Santa Rosa

Justice or revenge?

EDITOR: I sympathize with columnist Paul Gullixson, since any objective reporting of our president’s behavior can easily be construed as “Trump-bashing” (“Summer of love? What about summer of civility?” Sunday). I have no suggestions for reducing the heat of public discourse. I can only offer that when folks today clamor for “justice” they really mean “revenge.”

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Failing the smell test

EDITOR: Supervisor Shirlee Zane’s angry response to those who question the land sale (giveaway) says a lot (“Stakes high for project,” Sunday). In her Close to Home column (“Chanate sale offers rare housing opportunity,” Saturday), she asserted that an invitation to enter bids on the sale and development of this property went out to more than 500 developers, and only two responded. Does that sound plausible?