Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

| June 22, 2017, 12:09AM

Groundwater rules

EDITOR: We live in the Santa Rosa groundwater basin. I attended several public outreach meetings and left each one shaking my head in disbelief.

Two things became abundantly clear. First, a new bureaucracy is being created to deal with the groundwater problem, and, to fund it, those living in the basin will bear the eventual brunt of the cost and regulation.

Second, investigation and monitoring is treating groundwater as if only the wells within the basin are of concern, i.e. no input or consideration about the entire watershed will be monitored.

So if you use gobs of water nearby, or divert it uphill or upstream, or use water from the Russian River or anywhere other than the designated basin, you are exempt from monitoring or cost-sharing. That is ludicrous.

The groundwater system consists of the entire area that flows downhill, and to look only at the largest storage area for groundwater is myopic. In the county’s defense, this is part of a state mandate, and if the county didn’t do it, the state would do it however it saw fit. Brace yourselves.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

Providing for society

EDITOR: Debbie LeBoy (“Government’s role,” Letters, June 13) lamented on what government shouldn’t do but neglected to express what it should do. Government provides to us as a society what we cannot provide as individuals.

I can’t defend the country by myself or build bridges, roads or dams. I can’t afford to fund a fire department to save my house or my life in an emergency.

Claiming that government has no role in health care is myopic. Single-payer health care would provide what we, individually, cannot. The cost as a tax would be much less than we currently pay for health insurance. More people paying into the plan would mean less cost per person. It’s simple economics.

Bailing out industries isn’t a government role? Even when it prevents thousands from losing their homes and livelihoods and stabilizes the economy? The little-publicized benefit: Those industries paid back the government — with interest. That safety net was a win-win.

Government shouldn’t redistribute wealth? That’s a misnomer. Citizens and businesses should pay their equal share of taxes without loopholes that are preferential to the wealthy. Business tax breaks create more wealth for the shareholders and CEOs, not new jobs, and the minimum wage needs to be a living wage.

It’s time we play fair. We’re all in this together.

CINDY OMOTH

Santa Rosa

Justice or revenge?

EDITOR: I sympathize with columnist Paul Gullixson, since any objective reporting of our president’s behavior can easily be construed as “Trump-bashing” (“Summer of love? What about summer of civility?” Sunday). I have no suggestions for reducing the heat of public discourse. I can only offer that when folks today clamor for “justice” they really mean “revenge.”

PHIL MITCHELL

Santa Rosa

Failing the smell test

EDITOR: Supervisor Shirlee Zane’s angry response to those who question the land sale (giveaway) says a lot (“Stakes high for project,” Sunday). In her Close to Home column (“Chanate sale offers rare housing opportunity,” Saturday), she asserted that an invitation to enter bids on the sale and development of this property went out to more than 500 developers, and only two responded. Does that sound plausible?

Think about that: 82 acres of prime real estate in the heart of suburban Wine Country, some of the hottest real estate in the country being sold for $11 million. What viable developer would not want to get their hands on a deal that could reap more than $100 million? (Do the math on sales of more than 800 units.)

And then, lo and behold, the winning developer is a major contributor to her and other supervisors’ campaigns. Hmm. Sorry, but as a U.S. senator said to Attorney General Jeff Sessions during his testimony, this doesn’t pass the smell test.

And then to dismiss all the public outcry as NIMBY whining is just a clear indication that she isn’t listening and is determined to ram this project through on the fastest track possible.

STEVE O’ROURKE

Santa Rosa

Health care costs

EDITOR: The $400 billion single-payer price tag is “utterly, completely, embarrassingly inaccurate.” This, according to Tim Redmond, editor of 48 Hills, a nonprofit news service based in San Francisco.

With single-payer, costs would be $331 billion — $37 billion less than the $368 billion we already pay. How? By eliminating the profit-seeking insurance and pharma industries and adding “a modest increase in taxes.”

How modest? According to a report co-authored by economics professor Robert Pollin, director of the Political Economy Research Institute at the University of Massachusetts, “A family with an income of $62,300 would wind up with $5,404 more in spending money, even after paying the higher sales taxes … A company with nine employees and $811,000 in gross receipts that pays for employee health care would save $24,000 a year. A medium-sized business with 38 employees and $10 million in gross receipts would save $131,000.”

The profit-motivated insurance and pharma industries don’t belong in health care. Sonoma County emergency medical physician Gerry Lazzareschi says so, too: “Free-market forces cannot succeed … It’s time to join the rest of the civilized world. It’s time for single-payer health care” (“Why the for-profit model in medicine needs changing,” Close to Home, June 14).

JOHN JOHNSON

Petaluma

