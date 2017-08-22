Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

American history

EDITOR: What happened in Charlottesville, Virginia leaves me, yet again, despairing for my country. We need to understand that those neo-Nazis and neo-fascists aren’t just a few bad apples. We can’t lull ourselves into thinking that they don’t represent our country. They do. They represent almost 300 years of ugliness.

As an old white guy, I’m aware that the U.S. was founded on the enslavement of black people and the genocide of Native Americans. I also understand that our history has been whitewashed (pun intended), and we quickly change the topic from slavery, genocide, internment, Jim Crow, etc. to freedom, liberty, democracy, etc.

Honestly dealing with our past doesn’t mean we hate America as the right constantly suggests. It means that to move forward and thrive, we need to deal with all that has come before, not pretend it didn’t happen or that it no longer matters. We also need to understand our institutions are products of this mindset and that people are still negatively affected.

And we white folks also need to admit we’re not the victims; we’ve benefited from racial injustice. Can we handle and deal with the truth? Our country depends on it.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Event center sprawl

EDITOR: The two biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions are transportation and buildings. As wineries push for tasting rooms and event centers on specific properties all over the county, instead of centralizing and creating centers along traffic corridors and using existing facilities, it only increases emissions.

Although a single project may appear to have minimal impact, the cumulative impact becomes overwhelming. The county Planning Commission has been addressing this issue and has denied certain permit applications. The decisions have been carefully considered before an application is denied. Among the concerns are traffic, safety, water use and the cumulative impact on local communities and neighbors.

Applicants have the right to appeal to the Board of Supervisors. Continued vigilance is needed to assure that Planning Commission decisions stand.

Many vigilant coalitions and groups are involved in these processes. They believe there is a better way to address the growth of tasting rooms and event centers, a way that allows for growth but minimizes the impact. A lot of time is being spent with various commissions and boards in the county to communicate these ideas and alternatives.

Thank you to all who are helping, and I urge those who care to speak up and help protect this county from a tasting room on every corner or event center sprawl.

CHRIS MEYER

Rohnert Park

Earth’s survival

EDITOR: Being conservative is vital to the survival of life on Earth. We must waste nothing. We must move cautiously. We must remember the ways of our ancestors. Thinking progressively is vital to the survival of life on Earth. As Earth goes through this rapid mass extinction, human consciousness must break free of the individual and gather planetary. Human beings must recognize their independence with life. We must dream boldly.

ROLAND WIEBE

Graton

Trump must go

EDITOR: The tail of a snake wags only where the head leads.

The time has come for the removal of the man whose presidency has caused nothing but angst and condemnation. It is up to the people who call themselves Americans to take this bull by the horns and wrestle him to the ground. Donald Trump must be removed from the highest office of this land before we enter the rabbit hole of obscurity and absurdity.