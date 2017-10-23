Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Showing compassion

EDITOR: Our city is overflowing with gratitude for the kindness of strangers who are sending aid from all over California, the nation and the world to our community, which has been stricken by a natural catastrophe. The gratitude we feel is a wonderful thing, and we should feel good about the aid our community is providing those who have suddenly become homeless or are displaced by the fires.

Let’s keep these good emotions going in helping all who are homeless, whether because of a natural disaster, mental illness, addiction (another form of mental illness) or economic misfortune. We have shown that we can shelter thousands in this emergency. Let’s show the same compassion for those who have suffered misfortune in other ways.

JOHN JAFFRAY

Santa Rosa

Rebuilding Coffey Park

EDITOR: It was shocking to see my old neighborhood, Coffey Park, decimated by the firestorm. Yet Coffey Park was also victim to 1970s “dead worm” urban design — dead end cul-de-sac mazes designed for cars, not people. Where a half-mile walk requires two miles of detours, and it takes 15 minutes to drive three miles for milk.

Coffey Park has a unique opportunity to rebuild into a mixed-use viable neighborhood. Let’s face it, millennials don’t want to end up in suburbia, and boomers want out. People desire to walk or peddle to jobs, schools, shops, common services and restaurants without burning gas or risking dangerous speedways such as Hopper Lane.

Innovative people-based designs enjoy higher demand, real estate value and resident enjoyment. Rebuilding can blend the best of what people want while doing what Americans love to do: innovate, design, build, create value, make money and work together on shared solutions.

The city of Santa Rosa can help residents of Coffey Park rise from the ashes and rebuild a truly walkable neighborhood where services are available, streets are walkable and people gather in pleasant common spaces. Let’s get to work rebuilding Coffey Park and lead in rebuilding America.

JOHN J. NAGLE

Graton

Accountability needed

EDITOR: I’m writing to express outrage over the illegal pension increase that is the subject of a grand jury report and further outrage that the supervisors and county counsel are stonewalling George Luke to cover up their illegal action by hiding behind the statute of limitations (“Lawsuit targets pension benefits,” Sept. 30).

It is unthinkable that elected officials could have done what they did. Their actions rise to the level of criminal behavior, and they should be held accountable to the voters of Sonoma County to whom they have most grievously breached their fiduciary duty.

They secretly illegally saddled the voters with massive debt. Shame on them. If District Attorney Jill Ravitch is worth her salt, she should start an investigation into what happened and prosecute the offenders.

WILLIAM HUGHES

Sebastopol

Choosing a contractor

EDITOR: The rebuilding that takes place after the devastating fires will be a long and slow process. Already there is talk of insurance claims and how companies will try to speed up the process. Everyone on both sides is going to have a full plate. Much patience will be required.

I’m in the building material business in Mountain View, and I know from experience that some consumers will struggle to find a good contractor in any of the trades. There will be so much demand after this monumental fire that there won’t be enough contractors to go around. Just as in any profession, there will be some who are better at their craft than others. Many contractors will come from outside of the area (even out of state) knowing there is work (opportunity) to be had.