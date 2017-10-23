s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

| October 23, 2017, 12:03AM

Showing compassion

EDITOR: Our city is overflowing with gratitude for the kindness of strangers who are sending aid from all over California, the nation and the world to our community, which has been stricken by a natural catastrophe. The gratitude we feel is a wonderful thing, and we should feel good about the aid our community is providing those who have suddenly become homeless or are displaced by the fires.

Let’s keep these good emotions going in helping all who are homeless, whether because of a natural disaster, mental illness, addiction (another form of mental illness) or economic misfortune. We have shown that we can shelter thousands in this emergency. Let’s show the same compassion for those who have suffered misfortune in other ways.

JOHN JAFFRAY

Santa Rosa

Rebuilding Coffey Park

EDITOR: It was shocking to see my old neighborhood, Coffey Park, decimated by the firestorm. Yet Coffey Park was also victim to 1970s “dead worm” urban design — dead end cul-de-sac mazes designed for cars, not people. Where a half-mile walk requires two miles of detours, and it takes 15 minutes to drive three miles for milk.

Coffey Park has a unique opportunity to rebuild into a mixed-use viable neighborhood. Let’s face it, millennials don’t want to end up in suburbia, and boomers want out. People desire to walk or peddle to jobs, schools, shops, common services and restaurants without burning gas or risking dangerous speedways such as Hopper Lane.

Innovative people-based designs enjoy higher demand, real estate value and resident enjoyment. Rebuilding can blend the best of what people want while doing what Americans love to do: innovate, design, build, create value, make money and work together on shared solutions.

The city of Santa Rosa can help residents of Coffey Park rise from the ashes and rebuild a truly walkable neighborhood where services are available, streets are walkable and people gather in pleasant common spaces. Let’s get to work rebuilding Coffey Park and lead in rebuilding America.

JOHN J. NAGLE

Graton

Accountability needed

EDITOR: I’m writing to express outrage over the illegal pension increase that is the subject of a grand jury report and further outrage that the supervisors and county counsel are stonewalling George Luke to cover up their illegal action by hiding behind the statute of limitations (“Lawsuit targets pension benefits,” Sept. 30).

It is unthinkable that elected officials could have done what they did. Their actions rise to the level of criminal behavior, and they should be held accountable to the voters of Sonoma County to whom they have most grievously breached their fiduciary duty.

They secretly illegally saddled the voters with massive debt. Shame on them. If District Attorney Jill Ravitch is worth her salt, she should start an investigation into what happened and prosecute the offenders.

WILLIAM HUGHES

Sebastopol

Choosing a contractor

EDITOR: The rebuilding that takes place after the devastating fires will be a long and slow process. Already there is talk of insurance claims and how companies will try to speed up the process. Everyone on both sides is going to have a full plate. Much patience will be required.

I’m in the building material business in Mountain View, and I know from experience that some consumers will struggle to find a good contractor in any of the trades. There will be so much demand after this monumental fire that there won’t be enough contractors to go around. Just as in any profession, there will be some who are better at their craft than others. Many contractors will come from outside of the area (even out of state) knowing there is work (opportunity) to be had.

Most Popular Stories
Golis: Hold this sense of place close to your hearts
Thursday’s Letters to the Editor
PD Editorial: Opening doors to our displaced friends, neighbors
Gullixson: Message to fire victims: We need you to come back
Skelton: He lost his home in fires but got the bill he wanted

The best way to find a contractor has and will always be through the experience of someone whose opinion you value. Seeing a contractor’s work is recommended. A contractor needs a state license and a bond.

In a sad situation such as this one, there will be some who may take advantage. Patience and some good common sense in choosing the right contractor will make for a happier ending.

DAVID THOM

San Carlos

Related Stories
Lawsuit targets enhanced pension benefits granted by Sonoma County

Reporting on the fire

EDITOR: My wife and I live in Poulsbo, Washington, but our daughter, son-in-law and most of his family live in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. For the first 24 hours of the fires, we were on pins and needles and starved for reliable information as, quite unlike other recent natural disasters, the networks and our local newspapers were giving the story short shrift.

Then, on Oct. 10, I discovered The Press Democrat’s website and your excellent and detailed reporting of the disaster. Once I found your website, I was able to keep track of the fires’ progress, the status of evacuations and the reality of the terrible human cost of this tragedy.

We cannot thank you enough for letting us know what was going on and exactly how much danger was being posed to our family. I think your paper is justly deserving of a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the catastrophe — not only for the service you provided locally but also for keeping the nation informed.

Your paper has exemplified the critical importance of print journalism and the amazing dedication to duty of journalists.

TOM DeBOR

Poulsbo, Washington

Most Popular Stories
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why
Padecky: After Tubbs fire, Raiders great saying goodbye to Santa Rosa
Zillow: Post-fire rents are up 36% in Sonoma, Napa counties
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars
Burning Man shelters to be used to house fire victims
Debris removal at locked-down senior care facility under investigation
Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline fire benefit concert