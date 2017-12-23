Stephens: The tax bill hysteria works to GOP’s favor

In case you haven’t heard, nearly all that’s good and pleasant in the world died this week. The tax bill passed.

The bill has variously been described as “a disaster,” “one of the great robberies” of history, and a “massive attack” on the middle class — and that’s just Bernie Sanders. Other critics say it will explode the deficit, enrich the undeserving rich, immiserate the underserved poor and ring a “death knell” for the sinking middle class. Nancy Pelosi calls it a “Frankenstein,” albeit one that will return to kill its Republican creators.

To which any Republican political strategist would rejoin: Keep it up, folks.

There are things genuinely to dislike in the tax bill. It raises taxes on too many people. It barely cuts the top income-tax rate. It doesn’t eliminate the Alternative Minimum Tax. Taxpayers will get kicked into higher brackets (of which there are still too many) sooner, thanks to a new measure of inflation.

Worst of all is probably the provision for full expensing, which allows companies immediately to deduct the cost of capital investments from their tax bill. This is supposed to be the most stimulative part of the bill, especially for smaller companies looking to grow. But it’s also an invitation to invest — and over-invest — based on tax incentives rather than the straight business case. Bankruptcies will follow.

OK, no doubt your objections are different (and probably stronger) than mine. But here are two things to know: Slashing corporate rates — the bill’s central achievement — is good economics. And wailing against the bill as an American Armageddon is dumb politics, at least for Democrats.

On the first point, consider the following case against the outgoing system:

“Our current corporate tax system is outdated, unfair and inefficient. It provides tax breaks for moving jobs and profits overseas and hits companies that choose to stay in America with one of the highest tax rates in the world. It is unnecessarily complicated and forces America’s small businesses to spend countless hours and dollars filing their taxes. It’s not right, and it needs to change.”

That was Barack Obama in 2012, with a proposal to cut rates to 28 percent. Other prominent Democrats who have previously called for cutting corporate taxes include Tim Geithner, Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.

Maybe the current bill cuts the rate too far — or, as I think, doesn’t cut it far enough. Maybe the argument that companies will use additional revenues to hire more workers is too optimistic, if only because the United States is already close to full employment. Maybe they’ll reward their shareholders instead — which, however, probably means you, assuming you have an IRA.

And maybe there’s something to be said for Google parking several billion dollars in profits in a Bermuda shell company, just to take advantage of the islands’ zero rate. It’s delightfully devious coming from the well-heeled apostles of “Don’t Be Evil.”

But the suggestion by senior Democrats that it is now a moral abomination to enact the very type of tax reform they themselves favored until quite recently smacks of partisan dishonesty, if not ideological hysteria. Many developed countries, including Germany, Sweden and Britain, have all slashed their corporate rates in recent years. Lo, the sky did not fall.