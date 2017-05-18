See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer .

From Julianne and Derek Hough to Gloria Estefan, here are the can't miss concerts coming to Sonoma County this summer.

May 25 — Robin Trower, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma: The former guitarist of Procol Harum performs. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $60. 707-765-2121. mystictheatre.com

May 26-Sept. 1 — Funky Fridays concert series, Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa: A fundraiser for Sonoma County Regional Parks, runs for 15 weeks on the Hood Mansion front lawn. Acts include Volker Strifler, Gator Nation, Poyntlyss Sistars and others. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. 707-833-6288. funkyfridays.info

June 2 — Buster Poindexter (David Johansen), Mystic Theatre, Petaluma: Formerly with The New York Dolls. 8:30 p.m. Tickets: $45. 707-765-2121. mystictheatre.com

June 2-Sept. 1 — Friday Night Live & Street Fair at the Plaza, Cloverdale: Free weekly concert series opens with the Honey Island Swamp Band. Street fair opens at 6 p.m., and live music starts at 6:30 p.m. 707-894-4410. cloverdaleartsalliance.org

July 1-29 — Robert Mondavi Winery Summer Concert Series, Oakville: This year’s series opens with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness followed by a fireworks display. The series also includes Patti LaBelle, Michael Franti and Spearhead. Tickets: $70-$240. 888-766-6328. robertmondaviwinery.com

July 4 — Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with Kathy Mattea and the Santa Rosa Symphony, Weill Hall Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 866-955-6040. gmc.sonoma.edu

July 8-Sept. 9 — Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series, Healdsburg: The line-up features Chris Isaak, Kenny Loggins, Chris Botti and Kool and the Gang. Tickets: $89-$129. 866-779-4637. rodneystrong.com

July 9 — Green Music Center’s Third Annual Bluegrass Festival, Weill Hall Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: Featuring Del McCoury and David Grisman, the O’Connor Family Band with Mark O’Connor, and Sierra Hull. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 866-955-6040. gmc.sonoma.edu

July 16 — Sabrina Carpenter, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: 17-year-old singer, songwriter and actress who scored hits with the singles “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying” and “Eyes Wide Open.” 7 p.m. Tickets: $35-$49. 707-546-3600. lutherburbankcenter.org

Aug. 13 — Blues at the Green — featuring Dr. John & The Nite Trippers and Elvin Bishop, Weill Hall Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 866-955-6040. gmc.sonoma.edu

Aug. 17 — Julianne and Derek Hough, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: “Move Beyond Tour,” brother-and-sister dance team in an all-new stage show. 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets: $69-$99. 707-546-3600. lutherburbankcenter.org

Aug. 18 — Chick Corea Elektric Band with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Weill Hall Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 866-955-6040. gmc.sonoma.edu

Aug. 25 — Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Weill Hall Lawn, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park: 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. 866-955-6040. gmc.sonoma.edu

Sept. 7 — The Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: 8 p.m. Tickets: $59-$79. 707-546-3600. lutherburbankcenter.org