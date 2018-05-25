Sonoma County has always attracted and produced musicians. Some of them are well known internationally. Others have more limited fan bases existing mainly within the Bay Area, throughout the West Coast or in a geographic range.

As with many working in the creative arts, those who haven’t made it to household-name fame often have to work especially hard to make a living doing what they love. For many local musicians that means working in and juggling commitments with multiple bands.

They share a passion for what they do that was instilled at a young age and have an appreciation for the many live music venues in the area that afford so many opportunities to play. They also share a commitment to continuous learning, and very busy schedules.

Before the season gets fully underway, they took a few minutes out of those busy schedules to tell us what keeps them going, and where you might be able to catch their acts this summer.

Willard Blackwell

Bands he plays with: Gator Nation, Mr. Blackwell and the MBA’s (Mr. Blackwell’s Allstars) and The Bruthas

Instruments he plays: Drums, percussion: congas, frottoir or washboard with spoons, and just enough piano to write songs

What inspired you to learn music, and where did you learn to play?

My family was very musical. There were six siblings and we all played instruments and had our own band. I started out playing pots and pans. In Junior High I started singing. Then I learned to play the congas. When I was 14 we moved to Sonoma County and I bought my first drum set. I had music lessons in school and took private lessons as well. At Sonoma State University I was a music minor.

A dear friend, Richard Dominique, introduced me to zydeco music. As a drummer, I was immediately attracted to the frottoir or washboard. I play the washboard like a drummer would. My training in drumming helped me to learn to play it. I was drawn to it and zydeco because it always presents itself as happy music. Even when the subject isn’t so happy. An example is one zydeco song, “Les Haricots Sont Pas Salés,” written and performed by Clifton Chenier, a zydeco music pioneer and designer of the stainless steel washboard. The song is about the Depression. It’s a celebration song of the fact that even though they have no salt for the green beans, they do have the green beans. The music creates a joyous time. The washboard is mainly used in zydeco music. Chenier played it with bottle caps. I play it with various spoons. Different size spoon handles for different size rooms.

What’s the best thing about playing in multiple bands at the same time?

It allows me to express music differently, which broadens my respect for music. I play R&B, jazz and zydeco. There is a different interpretation with each and with each group of musicians. I get to express myself differently. I consider music a form of self-expression.

What’s the hardest thing about it?

Certainly, it’s a challenge. I have always led the bands that I am in. I have a particular viewpoint of what I want to present. Selling that musical viewpoint to the other musicians is sometimes a challenge. My presentation is very important to me. I want to present what’s in my head through and with the other musicians.