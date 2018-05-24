s
Summer at Green Music Center features concerts, festivals, films

DAN TAYLOR

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 24, 2018, 4:29PM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

Green Music Center’s sixth summer season at the Weill Hall and lawn will present comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, country star Hunter Hayes, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, rhythm and blues vocal group Boyz II Men, bluegrass band the Punch Brothers, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett and more.

The season also includes the return of some local favorites — the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, the Bluegrass and Craft Beer Festival, Blues at the Green and Free Movies at the Green — and a free concert for the community, co-sponsored by the Santa Rosa Symphony, featuring Mariachi Champana Nevin.

Call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu. More performances will be announced at 10 a.m. June 10.

During late June, July, August and September, the rear wall of Weill Hall on the Sonoma State University campus will be opened onto landscaped and terraced Weill Lawn behind it. Seating is available both inside the concert hall and outdoors with table and lawn seating. A video screen captures the performance onstage and projects a close-up view of the stage to patrons on the lawn. Lawn patrons can bring blankets and low-back folding chairs and pack a picnic.

For all summer performances, lawn tickets for children ages 2 to 12 are half-price and children under two are admitted for free.

Here’s the full schedule:

June 27: “Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.” 7:30 p.m.; gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: indoor, $45-$80; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25.

June 29: Movies on the Green: “Coco” (2017) 7 p.m. Outdoor lawn only, free. No ticket needed for entry.

July 4: 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, with the Transcendence Theatre Co. and the Santa Rosa Symphony, conducted by Michael Berkowitz. 7:30 p.m. Gates and Kids Zone play area open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for indoor and outdoor table cost $40; lawn, $25.

July 7: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, “One Show Fits All” world tour. 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: indoor, $45-$75; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25.

July 15: Bluegrass & Craft Beer Festival, with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands. 2 p.m. Gates open at noon. Craft Beer Fest from 12-3:30 p.m. Concert tickets: indoor, $45-$55; lawn, $25. No outdoor tables. Craft Beer Festival: $30, with purchase of concert ticket.

July 21: Los Tucanes De Tijauna. 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: indoor, $45-$75; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25.

July 22: Movies on the Green: “Annie” (2014) and “The Greatest Showman” (2017) 3 p.m. Outdoor lawn only, free. No ticket needed for entry.

July 28: Blues at the Green: Maceo Parker Big Band, Eric Lindell and the Grand Nationals, Deva Mahal. 2 p.m. Gates open at noon. Tickets: $35-$75; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25. Special event: Blues & Brews Lagunitas Beer Garden. For $15 in addition to the concert ticket price, patrons get unlimited tastes of some of Lagunitas’ lesser-known craft beers. Tasting begins at 6 p.m. on the Prelude Wedding Lawn and runs until show time.

July 29: Mariachi Champana Nevin and the Santa Rosa Symphony. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. More info: lagunitas.com/music/2017-amphitheater-lineup All tickets free, but tickets needed for entry, with a maximum of four per person. Free tickets available beginning at 10 a.m. July 10. Call 1-866-955.6040. Se habla Español, 707-546-7007.

Aug. 5: Movies on the Green: “The Lion King” (1994) and “Jumanji” (2017.) 3 p.m. Outdoor lawn only, free. No ticket needed for entry.

Aug. 10: Hunter Hayes. 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$50; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25.

Aug. 12: Chris Botti. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets cost $45-$85; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25.

Aug. 16: Boyz II Men. 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$85; outdoor table, $40; lawn. $25. The special event “A Perfect Pairing — Breathless Sparkling Wines” costs an additional $20. Private pre-concert sparkling wine tasting begins at 6 p.m. on the Prelude Wedding Lawn and runs until show time.

Aug. 23: Punch Brothers, with Madison Cunningham opening. 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$75; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25. Special event: Ballast Point Beer Garden. $15 in addition to concert ticket price. Tasting begins at 6 p.m. on the Prelude Wedding Lawn and runs until show time.

Sept. 7: Movies on the Green: “Black Panther” (2018) 7 p.m. Outdoor lawn only, free. No ticket needed for entry.

Sept. 8: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band. 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $55-$85; outdoor table, $40; lawn, $25. Special event: “A Perfect Pairing — Martin Ray Vineyards & Winery. $20 in addition to concert ticket price. Private pre-concert wine tasting begins at 6 p.m. on the Prelude Wedding Lawn.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

