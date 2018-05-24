Now through June 10 — “Ship of Dreams: Artists, Poets and Visionaries of the S.S. Vallejo,” Sonoma Valley Museum of Art: The S.S. Vallejo was moored on the north side of Sausalito in 1949 and became a cultural incubator for artists, musicians and literary luminaries. The exhibit explores the contribution of this circle of artists from 1949 to 1969. Admission: $5-15. Free on Wednesdays. 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Now through June 10 — “Her View: The Bay Area Figuration of Gail Chadell Nanao,” Sonoma Valley Museum of Art: This exhibit explores the Berkeley-based artist associated with the Bay Area Figurative Movement of the early 1950s. This is the first solo retrospective of Nanao’s work. Admission: $5-15. Free on Wednesdays. 707-939-7862, svma.org.

Now through Sept. 16 — My Favorite Peanuts: Reflections of Family and Friends,” Charles M. Schulz Museum: Schulz’s wife Jean, along with family members and close friends share their favorite strips and the stories behind them. You’ll find out who inspired certain characters and punchlines. Admission: $5-$12, free for members and children younger than 3. 707-579-4452. schulzmuseum.org.

Now through Aug. 5 — “50 Years of Franklin,” Charles M. Schulz Museum: Integrating Peanuts with a character of color became a cultural benchmark in American comic history. Peanuts fans met Franklin in the summer of 1968 and the exhibit includes the correspondence that inspired the character. Shortly after the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, Los Angeles schoolteacher Harriet Glickman wrote to Schulz because she believed that the popular comic strip could help shape American attitudes on race. Admission $5-$12, free for children younger than 3. 707-579-4452, schulzmuseum.org.

Now through Aug. 29 — “Foundation, Microcosms: A Closer Look at Mushrooms and Lichens,” Laguna Foundation: Lucy Martin will share her botanical paintings that focus on the mysterious beauty of mushrooms and lichens. Her paintings reveal her lifelong connection with nature and her close observation of it. Free. 707-527-9277, lagunafoundation.org

Now through June 16 — “Art Shapes the World, 2018 Youth Art Exhibition,” Petaluma Arts Center: This exhibition showcases artwork of students, ages 5 to 18, from Petaluma schools in a variety of mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography. Rudi Szilvasy is the featured artist, noted for his pastel drawings. Admission: $4-$5, free for members. 707-762-5600, petalumaartscenter.org.

Standing exhibit — “Contemporary Art by seven featured artists,” The Hess Collection: Founder Donald Hess has spent 40 years creating his art collection and his modus operandi remains the same. If he has a sleepless night after being deeply moved by a painting, he’s likely to buy it. These artists are currently on exhibition: Franz Gertsch, Robert Motherwell, Anselm Kiefer, Magalena Abakanowicz, Leopold Maler, Francis Bacon and Gerhard Richter. Free. 707-255-1144, hesscollection.com.

June 9-10 — “Art at the Source, Art & Wine Studio Tours,” Sebastopol Center for the Arts and Art at the Source: To give art-lovers a peek at studios in outlying areas, the center is hosting morning and afternoon guided tours at selected Art at the Source open studios. Each tour includes a stop at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts for a light lunch from Hip Chick Kitchen and wine tasting by Harvest Moon Winery. Admission: $60. 707-829-4797, sebarts.org.