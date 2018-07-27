Read all of the PD's fire coverage here

There are a number of resources available for Northern California fire survivors and mental health professionals interested in contributing their time and learning more about wildfire trauma-recovery skills.

The Health Care Foundation Northern California

The foundation has launched a self-help website aimed at helping fire survivors deal with their post-disaster stress. Visit mysonomastrong.com. For more information on how to get involved or contribute to the project, contact Debbie Mason at 707-473-0583 or dmason@healthcarefoundation.net.

RECAMFT

Some members of the Redwood Empire Chapter of the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, or RECAMFT, have volunteered to give three to five free sessions of counseling to anyone affected by the fires. Go to recamft.org/freecounseling to see a listing of therapists by city. RECAMFT’s full list of fire survivor resources can be found online at recamft.org/local-resources.

iRest Meditation

Trauma-informed yoga and iRest Meditation classes in Sonoma County can be found online at recamft.org/yoga.

Forest Bathing

Walks led by licensed therapist Susan Karle take fire survivors through Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, in Kenwood. The next walk takes place at 10 a.m. Sept 6. For more information, visit recamft.org/event-2996765.

Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services maintains a disaster distress help line that can be accessed online at samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline.

County services

Sonoma County’s mental health recovery website offers links to disaster resource guides, crisis helplines, free therapy and crisis counseling online at sonomacountyrecovers.org/mental-health-wellness.

California HOPE program

Sonoma County’s program provides outreach and counseling to those affected by the wildfires. The federally funded program provides crisis counseling, resource navigation and disaster recovery education. Counselors can be reached at:

Santa Rosa, 707-608-8805

Northern Sonoma County, 707-608-8807

Sonoma Valley, 707-608-8806

Southern Sonoma County, 707-608-8806

West Sonoma County, 707-608-8807

Adults age 50 or older, 707-608-8804