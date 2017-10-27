Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Nov. 11-12

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Craft Fair and Sale

Date: November 11, 2017

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Stony Point Christian Fellowship, 4074 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Annual craft, vintage and bake sale. Featuring Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations and gifts. Jewelry, scarves, ornaments, wood decorations, signs, fabric crafts, crochet and many other items. Bake sale to support youth group. Coffee available. We are just south of Todd Road on Stony Point Road

Contact: Beachmix@sonic.net

Silver Pets for Vets Kick-Off

Date: November 11, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Hampton Inn & Suites--8937 Brooks Rd S, Windsor, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Join the Paws for Love Foundation, Green Dog Rescue and Sonoma County Animal Services as they kick off their Silver Pets for Vets program this Veteran's Day! This brand new program helps U.S. veterans adopt senior companion animals (ages 6+). Adoptable animals will be on-site at this event. Using this program, eligible discharged or retired U.S. service men and women of any age will be able to adopt a senior dog or cat – and the Paws for Love Foundation will sponsor the adoption fee. Though not be trained service dogs, shelter dogs and cats are wonderful companions, and their adoption includes a "Welcome Home" kit.

Contact: The Paws for Love Foundation: (707) 799-6151, or Ellyn@pawsforlove.info. Please check the website for further details www.pawsforlove.info.

An Evening in Tokaj

Date: November 11, 2017

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Burlingame Hall, 252 West Spain Street, Sonoma, CA

Cost: $60 General, $50 Members

Details: Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities bi-annual fundraiser. Enjoy authentic Hungarian cuisine, and wines from Sonoma and Tokaj. Our menu will include Chicken Paprikash, homemade spaetzle, mushroom stew, cucumber salad, homemade pastries, and many other special Hungarian treats. Entertainment – Hungarian music and dancing. Live auction and raffle with great prizes. Benefiting the programs of the Sonoma-Tokaj Sister Cities, a 501©3 non-profit operating under the auspices of the Sonoma Sister Cities Association. Learn more about Sonoma Sister Cities and all our activities at www.sonomasistercitiesassociation.org

Contact: Sylvia Toth at (707) 938-0224 or sonomatokajsistercities@gmail.com

Tomales Crafty Critters Holiday Boutique

Date: November 11-12, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 500 Cerini Road, Tomales, CA (seven miles west of Coast Guard Station)

Cost: Free

Details: You will find a variety of handmade items for your shopping pleasure including all the upcoming holidays. You will also find a large variety of hand-crafted items. We have more than 100 types of Christmas ornaments, beautiful floral arrangements and wreaths, wood painted items, jewelry, gift items, fun bags, holiday candy favors, knitted and crochet items and much much more!