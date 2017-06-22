SAN FRANCISCO — Former NASCAR Monster Energy Cup driver Carl Edwards will be making a sponsorship appearance with current driver Daniel Suarez at Sonoma Raceway this weekend, according to a Joe Gibbs Racing spokesperson.

The driver, whose sudden retirement in January stunned the NASCAR world, will make a 9:45 a.m. appearance with Suarez at the Toyota Pit Pass display inside turn 10 to give away a Toyota vehicle. The team said he is fulfilling a sponsor obligation from last year.

Edwards drove the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota last season and contended for the NASCAR Sprint Cup title at Homestead. Suarez replaced Edwards for the 2017 season.