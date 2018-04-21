s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Stanford's Bryce Love not regretting his NFL draft delay

JOSH DUBOW

ASSOCIATED PRESS | April 20, 2018

STANFORD — After rushing for more than 2,000 yards and finishing as the Heisman Trophy runner-up as a junior, Bryce Love easily could have decided to enter the NFL draft.

Instead of getting ready for that big show next week, Love chose to stay at Stanford for his senior season in hopes of completing some unfinished business.

“I wanted to graduate and I wanted to come back and win games for the university and compete with my teammates for one more year,” he said Thursday. “Obviously going to the NFL is a dream of mine and something I’m excited to do and lord willing will have the opportunity to do next year. I just felt like I had so much more to do at Stanford.”

Love accomplished quite a bit last year after spending his first two years as Christian McCaffrey’s understudy. Love burst on the scene by rushing for 564 yards in back-to-back wins over UCLA and Arizona State at the end of September. He kept adding to those numbers and led all Power 5 running backs in yards rushing (2,118), yards per carry (8.1) and 100-yard games (12), and also set an FBS record with 13 runs of at least 50 yards.

With his breathtaking speed, Love was a threat to score nearly every time he touched the ball and also had the power to break tackles, ranking among the leaders in yards after contact.

About the only element missing from his game was work as a receiver. He caught just six passes for 33 yards all season but hopes to be a more versatile threat this year, which should only improve his draft stock.

“Not necessarily to showcase for teams or anything like that but just to open up different possibilities for the offense,” he said. “Being able to show that versatility and make defenses have to respect that and make it harder for them and by doing that opens up different aspects of the game for other people.”

Love is just the third Heisman runner-up to return the following season over the past nine years, joining fellow Stanford stars Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey.

Luck followed that 2010 second-place finish to Cam Newton by finishing second once again his college final season to Robert Griffin III, one of five runner-up finishes for the Heisman at Stanford since 2009.

McCaffrey followed up a record-setting 2015 season that saw him narrowly lose the Heisman to Alabama running back Derrick Henry with another stellar campaign that wasn’t quite as productive and led to a ninth-place finish in the Heisman.

Love might need even more prolific numbers this year to win the Heisman.

“I don’t really pay attention to anything like that,” he said. “Last year, my goal was to focus on being the best version of myself for my teammates and trying to make the team the best version of the team it can be.”

After getting heavy use last year even when he was slowed late in the season by an ankle injury, Love took it a little easier during spring practice, which ended last weekend for the Cardinal.

Love didn’t take part in contact drills as coach David Shaw wanted to keep him fresh and get a closer look at other backs. Love spent his time getting into even better shape and working on the details that will make him even more dangerous this season.

Most Popular Stories
Will economy fuel post-fire recovery?
For alumni of destroyed private school, reunion is about ‘healing’
Local retailers thrive despite chains
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Friends, families and dogs rally for good cause at the Human Race

“Every day I wanted to find something small to get better at or something small to learn or pick up,” he said. “That’s one of my big things this year.”

Most Popular Stories
The history of Bodega Bay: So much more than 'The Birds'
For alumni of destroyed private school, reunion is about ‘healing’
Will economy fuel post-fire recovery?
Local retailers thrive despite chains
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Friends, families and dogs rally for good cause at the Human Race
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
Co-founder of Burning Man dies
Show Comment