OAKLAND — The last time the Warriors dropped a home game in the postseason was June 19, 2016, in the Game 7 loss to Cleveland that haunted the team for a year. Since then, they have rattled off 14 consecutive playoff wins at Oracle Arena, one short of the NBA record.

Like Stephen Curry’s knee and the ability to defend Anthony Davis in the post, Oracle is a competitive factor unto itself. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Game 1 of the current Western Conference semifinal series might have been the loudest he’s heard the arena. And that standard must have been shattered, at least for a moment, when Curry entered Game 2 on Tuesday.

Now the action shifts to New Orleans — Game 3 is Friday night at Smoothie King Center — and the atmosphere will be quite different. Home-court advantage is real in the NBA. It’s one of the best things about the league. And sometimes, one of the worst.

Fan behavior is back in the news, courtesy of Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, who confronted a Jazz fanatic and took a swipe at his phone while exiting the court for the final time this season, after an elimination loss at Utah last Friday.

At the podium after that game, Westbrook lashed out.

“They talk about your family, about your kids, and it’s just a disrespect to the game and I think it’s something that needs to be brought up,” he said. “I’m tired of just going out and playing, and then the fans say what the hell they want to say. I’m not with that, because if I was just on the street they wouldn’t say anything crazy because I don’t play that (expletive).”

Westbrook was not an ideal messenger, because the man is always ticked off about something.

He once looked ready to trade blows with a teammate who skipped Westbrook’s hand when the team was exchanging high-fives in two lines. He perceives slights in every question.

Asked about Westbrook’s comments this week, though, several Warriors had his back.

“What Russ says has some truth to it,” guard Shaun Livingston said at practice Monday. “I mean, he’s not sitting up here just telling lies.”

Power forward Draymond Green was more adamant.

“I saw Russell’s comments,” Green said. “And I heavily, strongly agree with them.”

It’s true that these players are public figures, and are lavishly compensated to play their sport. Mockery comes with the territory. They have no basis to complain about that. And really, they weren’t.

Green compared the NBA to Premier League soccer, where no chant is too cruel or too provocative. “I never really see Neymar and Messi come out and say, uh, ‘Man, these fans are crazy.’ No, that’s kind of a way of life,” he added.

As shooting guard Klay Thompson said: “If I was doing it for free, that’d be a problem. But I’m paid to go out there and be yelled at. The NBA is an entertainment entity. So people have long days at work, I understand, and when they come to a basketball game, they want to let out their frustration and root for their team to win. I used to be that kid growing up. So I see both sides.”