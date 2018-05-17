High school baseball roundup: Casa Grande, Maria Carrillo advance in league tournament

Back-to-back five-run innings powered No. 1 Casa Grande past visiting No. 4 Rancho Cotate, 12-1, in a North Bay League postseason tournament semifinal game on Wednesday.

The Gauchos’ victory advances them to the tournament final on Friday at 4 p.m. versus No. 2 Maria Carrillo at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Casa Grande (19-6) tagged Rancho Cotate (14-11) starter Joey Kramer for eight earned runs in three-plus innings.

“We worked Kramer’s pitch count really high early in the game. Pressure situations tend to fatigue a pitcher and I just think we wore him down,” Casa Grande coach Chad Fillinger said. “We have been leaving runners in scoring position in previous games but we didn’t today. We cashed in runners and our timing was great today on offense.”

Casa Grande starter Travis Morgan earned the win with a six-inning outing, giving up no runs and four hits.

“Travis threw awesome. He mixed his speeds and got a lot of one-pitch outs. He was very efficient,” Fillinger said.

Rancho Cotate coach John Morrow said his batters were helping Morgan out by being too anxious at the plate.

“Morgan was keeping us off balance. We were swinging at stuff we shouldn’t have,” Morrow said. “We aren’t a big scoring team, so going down 5-0 kind of took the wind out of our sails and it was tough to come back.”

Casa Grande’s AJ Miller had the big bash in the fourth inning — a bases-clearing triple in the left-center field gap that made it 8-0 Gauchos. Miller (1-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) was joined by Joey Loveless (2-3, 3 RBIs, run) and Cameron Downing (2-3, RBI, 2 runs) in leading the Gauchos offense.

Kramer was 3-3 with a double to lead the Cougars.

Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo were 1-1 against each other in the regular season and are very evenly matched.

“Our offense is firing on all cylinders right now. I expect a battle. Maria wants to get a little bit of revenge,” Fillinger said. “Maria is a good team and they will give us a dogfight.”

Maria Carrillo 7, Cardinal Newman 0

The No. 2 host Pumas (19-6) won their NBL semifinal and got revenge for the 17-2 thrashing that the No. 3 Cardinals (14-11) handed them on Saturday.

“There was a payback element today. I was waiting to see how the kids would respond,” Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said. “This was our rubber match with Cardinal Newman and we wanted to make a statement.”

Maria Carrillo starter Connor Charpiot iced the Cardinals over seven innings, giving up zero runs and three hits.

“Connor was getting ahead of hitters all day and throwing all his pitches for strikes,” Bruno said. “He was able to do what he wanted to do today.”

Cardinal Newman’s Dante Cavallo went four innings in the loss.

“In the beginning, Cavallo was getting ahead of our hitters with the curveball,” Bruno said. “Around the third and fourth innings, he lost control of the curveball and we were able to hit the fastball.”

The Pumas’ Brian Orr hit a two-out triple in the fourth inning to break up the scoreless tie and ignite five runs in the inning. Orr (2-3, triple, 2 RBIs, run) and JJ Neiman (2-3, double, RBI) led the Pumas.