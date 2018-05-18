s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Rockets energized after Game 2 turnaround

MICHAEL POWELL

NEW YORK TIMES | May 17, 2018, 6:17PM

| Updated 1 minutes ago.

HOUSTON — OK, OK, so everyone can put off those restaurant reservations in the Mission District during the NBA Finals in June, and those hikes in the Oakland Hills can wait. The Western Conference final has heated up and 95-degrees-in-the-shade, shirt-sticks-to-your-back Houston just may be where it’s at.

The Houston Rockets came back from the Game 1 dead, discarded their slow-motion offense and put on a ferocious display in Game 2. They shoved around the artistes known as the Golden State Warriors and claimed a 127-105 victory Wednesday night.

In truth, you could see this coming. For two days, Rockets coaches, players, their spouses and perhaps their children in elementary school cafeterias talked intently of playing intensely, faster, harder, with more force. The Rockets won 65 games during the regular season, and coach and players acknowledged that they came out for the first game playing as if their stomachs were knotted.

“We got a little rattled, and we can’t do that,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Not to worry. On Wednesday night, James Harden, the Rockets’ cool cat glider of a superstar guard, walked onto the court to practice, his black hoodie and that bushy black beard calling to mind a Middle-earth wizard. He shot a while, scooped up a basketball and retreated to the bench. Cradling that ball like a baby, he listened to Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar and Z-Ro, his head bobbing, his body moving this way and that, his index fingers wagging in unison. Then he leaned forward and, still seated, dribbled Harlem Globetrotter-style, tiny patty-cake dribbles, then rat-a-tat big ones between his legs, and then a crazy weave, the whole time grooving to the music.

He was in a world of his own. A police officer stood 8 feet away and watched, mesmerized. Harden hopped up, laid down a dance move in those red sneakers of his, and ran and jumped and threw down an emphatic windmill dunk.

Just like that, his teammates responded with ecstatic, ferocious dunks. It was apparent that this was a pumped-up team.

Harden’s game, his teammates’ games, looked different this evening. Harden offered fewer crossover dances; no, no, ándale, baby. Come on, we’re going to the hoop. So he took one graceful-muscular layup after another. And then he and the complementary players started hitting jumpers over the Warriors.

They do not miss. P.J. Tucker and Eric Gordon had wandered in the valley of the shadow in Game 1. This time they shot a combined 11 for 15 from 3-point land, including a few launched from near the Budweiser sign at the scorer’s table. They played bruising, bounce-off-my-biceps defense.

Did you see a difference tonight, James?

He leaned and intoned softly: “The first game we were at a 70. Tonight we’re at a 95. It’s about aggression.”

We can’t allow ourselves to get comfortable, he said. Otherwise, Golden State will run and spin and “pick us apart.”

One of the fascinations of this series, and the season that preceded it, was watching D’Antoni, 67, reinvent himself and his team. He ran the Phoenix Suns for many years and became known as the original Mr. Beautiful Basketball, Señor Shoot the Ball in Seven Seconds or Less. No one could lay a better claim to being the father of our modern and oh-so-fluid game.

Most Popular Stories
Students say SSU dorm where stabbing occurred was magnet for trouble
Prosecutors charge murder suspect with 2004 Jenner beach slayings
Fed up residents at burned mobile home park launch legal fight
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, sends ash 30,000 feet into air
Survival of crash off Hwy. 101 into Russian River called 'absolute miracle'

Now he oversees a team built around two terrific guards, Harden and Chris Paul, who dribble and deke and juke and break your ankles and don’t worry if it takes 20 seconds to launch a shot. After the first game, some muttered darkly that D’Antoni Ball had become static and almost ugly. (OK, I confess I was among this questioning horde.)

The first query after Wednesday’s handsome victory went like this: Was this about adjustments?

“Oh yeah,” D’Antoni said. “We went from the wide-open California offense to the triple threat. I mean, we changed everything up.”

A few reporters typed fast, hot tip, baby. Then they realized the coach was being sardonic. It was the same car; the coach and his mechanics had tightened a few belts and lug nuts.

“We’re very comfortable about who we are, and we can beat anybody anywhere at any time,” D’Antoni said. “Some people might not like it, you know? Hey, sorry.”

Related Stories
Warriors fall flat in Game 2 as Rockets even series
Barber: What's wrong with Steph Curry?

And what of the beautiful Warriors and all of their future Hall of Famers? Stephen Curry had talked of getting greedy and trying to take two victories on hostile ground in Houston. That would have left this much-anticipated series stillborn.

Instead the Warriors came out in a fog. Kevin Durant passed to no one. Curry, too, threaded a bounce pass that was snared by fans sitting in the first row. The Warriors piled turnovers high in the first quarter. The score was close, but portents were poor.

Curry returned recently from a long convalescence for a knee sprain, and while he is clever, he’s not yet his dancing, loose-limbed terror self. He’s getting poor lift on his jump shot, and his lateral movement is locked in mud. Professional sport at the highest level is brutally Darwinian: Show a hint of physical impairment and the lions quickly circle.

It seemed, Curry was asked, they tried to isolate on you and attack off the dribble?

Curry hiked his eyebrows. “Surprise, surprise.” As he had said the previous night, in the playoffs, if you can move, you keep playing.

Later, a reporter asked coach Steve Kerr how much of Curry’s problems were attributable to that knee. The coach paused, not wanting to let the lions in on the answer.

“Oh, 13.7 percent.” He smiled. “Sorry.”

The series shifts to Oakland and its ravening crowd for Game 3. It’s a chess game, Curry said, and now the next move is up to the Warriors. He has been to the past three NBA Finals and won two championships, so he sounded short of disconsolate. “The cliché is that we came here and we did what we’re supposed to do, and it’s 1-1 and yada yada yada.”

Yada yada yada sounds cool.

Most Popular Stories
Decades after California jogger finds baby buried alive in shallow grave, the 2 reunite
Students say SSU dorm where stabbing occurred was magnet for trouble
Prosecutors charge murder suspect with 2004 Jenner beach slayings
From silk mill to Petaluma's newest hotel: Take a look at the transformation
Survival of crash off Hwy. 101 into Russian River called 'absolute miracle'
Fed up residents at burned mobile home park launch legal fight
Santa Rosa woman wins TV home makeover contest
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, sends ash 30,000 feet into air
Show Comment