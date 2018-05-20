Nevius: Circus atmosphere surrounds NBA playoffs

OAKLAND — And so the circus arrives. There are a few times in life when the nation turns its global gaze to your sports market. We’ve had some recently, from three World Series to a Super Bowl and an America’s Cup.

This is another.

The fact that the Warriors’ Western Conference final faceoff with Houston is tied 1-1 has propelled sports punditry into hyperdrive. What’s wrong with Steph Curry? Have the Warriors misplaced that “switch” we heard about when they faltered at the end of the season? Can they flip it? And which Rockets team will show up Sunday, the overmatched Game 1 version or the can’t-miss squad from Game 2?

It’s all coming to a crescendo Sunday. The Talking Head Platform, where Ernie, Chuck, Shaq and Jet will hold forth, is in place on the Oracle Arena bleachers. A baseline lectern has been installed for pregame commentary. And sideline reporters are ready to offer breathless updates from each bench.

As Charles Barkley said: “The playoffs are the greatest reality show in the world.”

And “show” is the right word. With “always on” video, it’s a whole new world.

At one time, “national coverage” meant guys from big-city newspapers jetting in to offer their thoughts. But in the new day of all-access video, you’ve already seen the highlights, heard the postgame interviews and had the result dissected by a panel of pundits.

What more is there to say?

Not that anyone is holding back. By tradition, off days are spent mythologizing the players. You hear a lot of “if not the greatest, certainly among the greatest” comparisons.

Listening to a Steve Kerr presser, it is striking how often he is asked to deliver a testimonial. Often after a “question” like: “Talk about Draymond Green.”

Kerr handles it with Zen calm. He obligingly praises his players, sometimes with a we-all-know-what-is-going-on-here twinkle in his eye.

Still, if everyone is attending the same group interview, what’s the fresh angle?

Especially if what you are writing doesn’t appear for 12 hours.

And — we have to admit it — the on-everywhere video can yield some gems. The clip of Kerr pep-talking Curry on the bench, telling him that despite missing shots he was playing well, was a peek behind the curtain.

Curry, indisputably the most chill person in hoopdom, listened intently and nodded along as Kerr talked. It was a reminder that even the coolest need reassurance. And a coach smart enough to give it.

With the fire hose of content, maybe the real reality stars are the Talking Heads. They pump the pregame hype, summarize at halftime and often drive the postgame narrative.

There are insights to be had. On TNT, Barkley is an underrated analyst — probably because he’s cast as the NBA version of goofy-but-funny Terry Bradshaw. Kenny Smith is genuinely thoughtful and Shaq O’Neal is only hindered by his rumble-mumble voice.

The problem is, everyone is going for the home-run quote that will dominate the blogosphere the next morning. Ergo, you have Barkley popping off about punching Green in the face.

The guy to monitor is over on ESPN. It’s Jeff Van Gundy, whose assignment during games is to bicker with Mark Jackson. Van Gundy reminds you of the nerdy/smart kid in the back of the room who raises his hand to ask: “Mrs. Kaufman, why do we have to study math? We’re never going to use it.”