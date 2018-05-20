s
Nevius: Circus atmosphere surrounds NBA playoffs

C.W. NEVIUIS

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 19, 2018, 6:33PM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

OAKLAND — And so the circus arrives. There are a few times in life when the nation turns its global gaze to your sports market. We’ve had some recently, from three World Series to a Super Bowl and an America’s Cup.

This is another.

The fact that the Warriors’ Western Conference final faceoff with Houston is tied 1-1 has propelled sports punditry into hyperdrive. What’s wrong with Steph Curry? Have the Warriors misplaced that “switch” we heard about when they faltered at the end of the season? Can they flip it? And which Rockets team will show up Sunday, the overmatched Game 1 version or the can’t-miss squad from Game 2?

It’s all coming to a crescendo Sunday. The Talking Head Platform, where Ernie, Chuck, Shaq and Jet will hold forth, is in place on the Oracle Arena bleachers. A baseline lectern has been installed for pregame commentary. And sideline reporters are ready to offer breathless updates from each bench.

As Charles Barkley said: “The playoffs are the greatest reality show in the world.”

And “show” is the right word. With “always on” video, it’s a whole new world.

At one time, “national coverage” meant guys from big-city newspapers jetting in to offer their thoughts. But in the new day of all-access video, you’ve already seen the highlights, heard the postgame interviews and had the result dissected by a panel of pundits.

What more is there to say?

Not that anyone is holding back. By tradition, off days are spent mythologizing the players. You hear a lot of “if not the greatest, certainly among the greatest” comparisons.

Listening to a Steve Kerr presser, it is striking how often he is asked to deliver a testimonial. Often after a “question” like: “Talk about Draymond Green.”

Kerr handles it with Zen calm. He obligingly praises his players, sometimes with a we-all-know-what-is-going-on-here twinkle in his eye.

Still, if everyone is attending the same group interview, what’s the fresh angle?

Especially if what you are writing doesn’t appear for 12 hours.

And — we have to admit it — the on-everywhere video can yield some gems. The clip of Kerr pep-talking Curry on the bench, telling him that despite missing shots he was playing well, was a peek behind the curtain.

Curry, indisputably the most chill person in hoopdom, listened intently and nodded along as Kerr talked. It was a reminder that even the coolest need reassurance. And a coach smart enough to give it.

With the fire hose of content, maybe the real reality stars are the Talking Heads. They pump the pregame hype, summarize at halftime and often drive the postgame narrative.

There are insights to be had. On TNT, Barkley is an underrated analyst — probably because he’s cast as the NBA version of goofy-but-funny Terry Bradshaw. Kenny Smith is genuinely thoughtful and Shaq O’Neal is only hindered by his rumble-mumble voice.

The problem is, everyone is going for the home-run quote that will dominate the blogosphere the next morning. Ergo, you have Barkley popping off about punching Green in the face.

The guy to monitor is over on ESPN. It’s Jeff Van Gundy, whose assignment during games is to bicker with Mark Jackson. Van Gundy reminds you of the nerdy/smart kid in the back of the room who raises his hand to ask: “Mrs. Kaufman, why do we have to study math? We’re never going to use it.”

Van Gundy may veer into stream of consciousness, but then, unexpectedly, will hit paydirt.

The Cavaliers, he said, play with “more eye rolls than a couple in a bad marriage.”

While everyone else was singing the same tune — LeBron James getting no help — Van Gundy was calling out team culture. Somebody should.

Granted, there is a lot of fluff and foolishness. We get breathless reports that so-and-so “is more locked in” than anyone has ever seen him.

And some of it is just sloppy. I read a story the other day that insisted Green kicked James in the crotch in the 2016 NBA Finals. Actually he took a swipe at the jewel box with his hand, and any contact was minimal.

Meanwhile, fans may assume reporters have access to one-on-ones with the players. There is some. But mostly players speak at group press conferences which are streamed live on sports channels.

The players are getting the message. Unlike Kerr, who wears a T-shirt to interviews, players like Curry and Green put together a look — if nothing else to rock the pregame walk to the locker room, which is now also a video thing.

Green is riding the playoffs’ soundbite train, and he has the advantage of actually having something to say. Whether it is that they’ve been to four of these, or just that the Warriors are bright guys, they handle the hype well.

Still, special props must be given to uber-laid-back Klay Thompson, who appeared on the TNT set after Game 1. Asked by The Heads if he wasn’t concerned that he might have to sign for less money to stay with the Warriors, Thompson killed it.

“I don’t care,” he said. “I get paid handsomely. I play in a great place in the Bay Area and we compete for championships day in and day out.”

He had me at “handsomely.”

So, The Heads wanted to know, what will Thompson do to prepare for Game 3?

“Not watch SportsCenter,” he said.

Good plan.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius.

