He juked around James Harden, his tormenter of the previous two games and the presumptive MVP of the league. He drove to the basket, where he was challenged by Luc Mbah a Moute, an opponent who has at least 5 inches and 40 pounds on him. He laid the ball improbably high off the glass. It went in, and Stephen Curry responded in a most un-Curry-like way. He turned to the crowd behind the south basket at Oracle Arena and roared, “This is my (bleeping) house!”

My word. Where’s my fainting couch?

The choir boy had been caught writing graffiti on the church wall. And nothing could have more accurately represented Curry’s emergence in this Western Conference championship series.

“I blacked out,” Curry said after the Warriors’ decisive 126-85 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, explaining the blue outburst. Curry continued, more earnest now: “A lot of is talking to myself. You’ve got to be your biggest fan sometimes and find whatever it is to keep you going.”

Curry is a two-time NBA most valuable player and, along with LeBron James, one of the two biggest basketball stars on the planet. But there are times when even a beloved superstar has to find something to keep himself going. Sunday was one of those nights for Curry.

This series has been one of the biggest challenges of his career, or at least the All-Star portion of his career. The Rockets’ primary offensive tactic has been to isolate Harden, and to a lesser extent point guard Chris Paul, on Curry, the most vulnerable of the Warriors’ four starters on defense. At the other end of the court, Houston has worked hard to neutralize Curry’s outside shot and force drives to the basket.

For two games, and for the first half of Game 3, the strategy was sound. Curry looked frustrated, and occasionally perplexed. He looked small. I mean, he is small by the standards of the NBA. But against Houston, Curry seemed to be shrinking before our eyes.

The Rockets were exploiting him — directly exploiting one of the five best players in the league. And it was keeping them in the series.

What turned the tide, and might lead directly to Houston’s downfall, was not Curry’s shot. That was always destined to return. What defines Curry in this series is the trait that’s so frequently obscured by his 28-foot baskets, his dizzying handles and his neighbor-kid smile: the toughness.

Curry seems like a genuinely nice person. He’s certainly a good teammate, and a generous giver of his time. When the jersey goes on, though, he is a cutthroat. And he can take a punch.

“That’s something that’s kind of been the key to his career, his mental toughness,” teammate Draymond Green said. “He didn’t come in with everyone saying Steph Curry would be who he is today. Everybody questioned who he would be. That’s one of his strengths, for sure.”

This week was a trial for Curry. He had looked razor-sharp in the previous series against the Pelicans, after returning from a knee injury that kept him in street clothes for 16 games. The Rockets were embarrassing him, though. Harden and Paul were abusing Curry on the defensive end, and it was affecting his shooting, too.