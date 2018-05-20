Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa runners set seven records in near-ideal conditions at Saturday’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire championship track and field meet, gaining momentum for this week’s Meet of Champions and then the state championship in June.

Hundreds of athletes from 30 schools throughout the Redwood Empire competed for the top seven positions or time standards to move on to the MOC next weekend at the University of California, Berkeley. Top qualifiers advance to the CIF state meet in Clovis on June 1-2.

Heightened competition spurred the remarkable results, including three boys records and five girls marks, all but one by local athletes.

“What a meet,” said Doug Courtemarche, Santa Rosa’s coach and the event director. “I’ve never seen this many records. The kids are better. The kids are faster. This was really impressive.”

In addition to individual accomplishments, Carrillo established its dominance with back-to-back team wins for both the girls and boys, something that had never been done in the meet’s 23-year existence.

“A recurring theme with our team is that we have the breadth across all events, but we also have the depth,” Carrillo coach Greg Fogg said. “We told everyone before the meet that we can do something that hadn’t been done before.”

They did, bookending the meet with victories in the girls’ 4-by-100-meter relay and the 4-by-400 boys’ relay races.

The boys’ relay mark of 3:23.70 set a meet record, besting last year’s record of 3:24.72, set by the same team of Severin Ramirez, Demetre Coffey, Will McCloud and Tyler Van Arden. All but Coffey are juniors. The top-ranked relay team in the NCS beat Tamalpais by five seconds.

Ramirez had a particularly good day. He won the 100-meter, placed second in the 200 and was on both winning relay teams.

He set a personal record of 10.86 in the 100 and finished behind only Max Glasser, Marin Catholic’s speedster, in the 200, also setting a personal best of 21.92 for Ramirez.

“It was amazing,” he said. “All year I’ve be hoping to dip under 22. This is a really big accomplishment for me.”

His 100 time tied a 2005 meet record but was wind-aided, taking a little shine off the mark, he said.

Carrillo also set a meet record with a 42.76 time in the 4-by-100-meter relay, again improving on the 2017 record (42.87) posted by the Pumas.

On the girls’ side, Carrillo’s Habibah Sanusi ran a 14.74 race in the 100-meter hurdles, the best time since Santa Rosa’s Suzanne Howard ran a 14.91 in 2006.

Santa Rosa broke three other meet records, two individual and one relay mark.

The Panthers’ Kirsten Carter posted a 24.59 in the 200 meters, breaking Lilla McMillian of Tamalpais’ 2012 record. In the 400, Carter’s 56.10 beat out the previous best of 56.84, set by Jenna Lowder of Carrillo 12 years ago.

Carter, who has run national-best times this year, injured her hamstring in April, leading to the decision for her to not compete in the 300 hurdles and 100-meter dash, events that require more explosive movements, Courtemarche said.

Santa Rosa’s 4-by-400 all-juniors relay team of Izel Zamora, Anika Williams, Caroline Duffy and Jacqueline Hale broke a 1978 record (3:57.46) set by Drake with a 3:57.52 mark. The older record was set when the event was measured in yards rather than meters, Courtemarche said.