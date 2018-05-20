s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Maria Carrillo boys, girls triumph at Redwood Empire track and field championships

LORI A. CARTER

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 19, 2018, 10:31PM

| Updated 26 minutes ago.

Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa runners set seven records in near-ideal conditions at Saturday’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire championship track and field meet, gaining momentum for this week’s Meet of Champions and then the state championship in June.

Hundreds of athletes from 30 schools throughout the Redwood Empire competed for the top seven positions or time standards to move on to the MOC next weekend at the University of California, Berkeley. Top qualifiers advance to the CIF state meet in Clovis on June 1-2.

Heightened competition spurred the remarkable results, including three boys records and five girls marks, all but one by local athletes.

“What a meet,” said Doug Courtemarche, Santa Rosa’s coach and the event director. “I’ve never seen this many records. The kids are better. The kids are faster. This was really impressive.”

In addition to individual accomplishments, Carrillo established its dominance with back-to-back team wins for both the girls and boys, something that had never been done in the meet’s 23-year existence.

“A recurring theme with our team is that we have the breadth across all events, but we also have the depth,” Carrillo coach Greg Fogg said. “We told everyone before the meet that we can do something that hadn’t been done before.”

They did, bookending the meet with victories in the girls’ 4-by-100-meter relay and the 4-by-400 boys’ relay races.

The boys’ relay mark of 3:23.70 set a meet record, besting last year’s record of 3:24.72, set by the same team of Severin Ramirez, Demetre Coffey, Will McCloud and Tyler Van Arden. All but Coffey are juniors. The top-ranked relay team in the NCS beat Tamalpais by five seconds.

Ramirez had a particularly good day. He won the 100-meter, placed second in the 200 and was on both winning relay teams.

He set a personal record of 10.86 in the 100 and finished behind only Max Glasser, Marin Catholic’s speedster, in the 200, also setting a personal best of 21.92 for Ramirez.

“It was amazing,” he said. “All year I’ve be hoping to dip under 22. This is a really big accomplishment for me.”

His 100 time tied a 2005 meet record but was wind-aided, taking a little shine off the mark, he said.

Carrillo also set a meet record with a 42.76 time in the 4-by-100-meter relay, again improving on the 2017 record (42.87) posted by the Pumas.

On the girls’ side, Carrillo’s Habibah Sanusi ran a 14.74 race in the 100-meter hurdles, the best time since Santa Rosa’s Suzanne Howard ran a 14.91 in 2006.

Santa Rosa broke three other meet records, two individual and one relay mark.

The Panthers’ Kirsten Carter posted a 24.59 in the 200 meters, breaking Lilla McMillian of Tamalpais’ 2012 record. In the 400, Carter’s 56.10 beat out the previous best of 56.84, set by Jenna Lowder of Carrillo 12 years ago.

Carter, who has run national-best times this year, injured her hamstring in April, leading to the decision for her to not compete in the 300 hurdles and 100-meter dash, events that require more explosive movements, Courtemarche said.

Santa Rosa’s 4-by-400 all-juniors relay team of Izel Zamora, Anika Williams, Caroline Duffy and Jacqueline Hale broke a 1978 record (3:57.46) set by Drake with a 3:57.52 mark. The older record was set when the event was measured in yards rather than meters, Courtemarche said.

Most Popular Stories
Family member IDs driver killed in Sonoma Coast crash
Goat Rock Beach gets first lifeguard tower on North Coast
Eight students among 10 victims killed in Texas school shooting
Sponsored Content
Bikinis, diamonds and fast cars: A look back at Jayne Mansfield's weekend in Santa Rosa

The one record set Saturday not by a local runner nonetheless had a big local impact. Redwood High’s Gillian Wagner ran the 1,600-meter event in 4:46.22, handily beating a 1997 mark by legendary Santa Rosa runner Julia Stamps (4:49.55).

Second-place finisher Healdsburg’s Gabrielle Peterson neared the record herself, posting a 4:50.31 time.

Carrillo’s girls 4by-100 relay team may have created its own first, winning the event from the slowest heat after a mishandled handoff in the NBL championships almost disqualified them.

The Puma squads easily won the team competition, with Santa Rosa girls finishing second, 25 points behind, and the Panther boys third, 54.5 points back. Montgomery boys placed fourth.

Related Stories
Carrillo boys, girls run away at NBL track and field finals
Benefield: Maria Carrillo eyes big day at track meet

“Our girls score of 66, normally that’s good enough to win,” Courtemarche said. “Carrillo got 91; that was pretty impressive. That just shows the strength of the North Bay League. It shows how good this area is.”

Same with the boys’ side, he said: “With us, Carrillo and Montgomery, we have the opportunity to compete against each other a lot, which helps. It keeps you sharp. You wanna be the big guy in town.

“That’s what you train for.”

In several field events, local athletes dominated the competition.

In girls’ shot put, NBL and Sonoma County League athletes took six of the top seven positions. After Eureka’s Sara Blair threw a 39-foot, 5-inch mark for first, local girls filled the remaining qualifying spots: Danielle Cunningham, Ukiah, 35-6.5; Caitlin Grace, Santa Rosa, 35-1; Lillian McCoy, Casa Grande, 34’-5; Kirsten Carter, Santa Rosa, 32-1.5; Kayley Walker, Santa Rosa, 31-5 and Lily Krauss, El Molino, 31-3.75.

The girls’ discus was similarly dominated by SCL and NBL athletes, who took the top six spots: Caitlin Grace, Santa Rosa, 124-06; Sara Flores, El Molino, 116-06; Kassidy Sani, El Molino, 113-08; Lyla Swanton, Cardinal Newman, 110-10; Kayley Walker, Santa Rosa, 106-09 and Lillian McCoy, Casa Grande, 104-09.

Several athletes qualified for the MOC in multiple categories by finishing in the top seven. In one event, though, the boys; 1,600-meter run, the top 10 qualified because their times were faster than the qualifying threshold. They are: Liam Anderson, Redwood, 4:21.16; Jack Dunbar, Petaluma, 4:21.58; Munir Kabbara, San Rafael, 4:21.72; Lyle Rumon, Marin Catholic, 4:21.98; Colton Swinth, Maria Carrillo, 4:22.04; Lucas Chung, Windsor, 4:22.06; Ian Converse, Marin Catholic, 4:22.26; Pierce Kapustka, Maria Carrillo, 4:22.32; Cooper McCarthy, Sir Francis Drake, 4:23.22 and Ryan Pole, Redwood, 4:23.27.

Most Popular Stories
Family member IDs driver killed in Sonoma Coast crash
Rose Parade reflects community’s response to firestorm
Eight students among 10 victims killed in Texas school shooting
‘I can’t breathe:’ Officers cleared in Taser death of Rohnert Park man
Sponsored Content
Goat Rock Beach gets first lifeguard tower on North Coast
Bikinis, diamonds and fast cars: A look back at Jayne Mansfield's weekend in Santa Rosa
SSU celebrates resilience of largest-ever graduating class
Show Comment