Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was named the National League player of the week Monday after he posted a slash line of .444/.500/1.07 with eight runs scored, five home runs and 11 RBIs in seven games for the week ending Sunday.

Belt led all National Leageu hitters for the week in home runs, RBIs, extra-base hits, runs scored, slugging percentage and total bases; was third in batting average and tied for fourth in on-base percentage.

He became the first Giants player to win a player of the week award since pitcher Jeff Samardzija was chosen on Sept. 3, 2017.

It is Belt’s second player of the week award, having won it on Aug. 11, 2013.