Analysis: Warriors' unbalanced roster causing problems at worst possible time

Klay Thompson is also listed as questionable after straining his left knee Tuesday night. But Kerr said that Thompson was “moving around really well” on Wednesday and that he thought he’d be fine.

Iguodala missed Tuesday night’s game after banging his left knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Coach Steve Kerr said: “He’s feeling a little better today. He’s out on the floor, not doing a whole lot but making progress.”

Andre Iguodala’s bruised left knee improved Wednesday, but he was still listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors in Thursday's Game 5 of the Western Conference final against the Houston Rockets.

OAKLAND — The Golden State Warriors have four All-Stars, all of whom are comfortably among the top 20 players in the NBA. That talent advantage has allowed them to cruise through virtually the entire past two seasons unchallenged, leading to an NBA championship last season and making them overwhelming favorites to win one again this year.

But even as the Warriors have remained in pole position among experts to win a second consecutive title, they had a roster that, if the right team could push them, and the right breaks went against them, had vulnerabilities that could derail their title run.

It appears that both the right team, and the right breaks, have arrived. Suddenly, by losing 95-92 to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference final here at Oracle Arena, what was supposed to be a second consecutive relatively easy march to an NBA crown has been met with stiff resistance.

And those vulnerabilities in Golden State’s roster? The ones that didn’t seem they would be severe enough? Well, they’re looking pretty glaring now.

“It’s all about toughness right now,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said, after his team showed that trait in spades — and far more than they have in their much-criticized playoff past. “I think there was great basketball played on both sides, stretches of it.

“The rest of it is just gutting it out, and finding a will, a way, and a want.”

There hasn’t been much of a need for Golden State to find any of those things over the past two years. Last season, the Warriors won all 15 of their playoff games before losing Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They then promptly won Game 5 here, and won the title.

This year, it appeared like it would be more of the same. The Warriors brought back 12 of the 15 players from last year’s title team — including their four All-Stars, key bench pieces in Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and David West (all of whom re-signed last summer) and still have one of the league’s elite coaches in Steve Kerr.

So what could go wrong?

Well, frankly, plenty.

See, the Warriors have such a talented top-end of their roster — those four All-Stars allow the Warriors to always have at least two of the top 20 players in the league on the court at once, while no other team in the NBA even has more than two of them, period — that the strange nature of the rest of the roster was glossed over for much of the season.

But the two main free agent additions Golden State made last summer — signing Nick Young for the taxpayer’s mid-level exception, and Omri Casspi to a minimum deal — were spectacular failures. And having six centers, making up a staggering 40 percent of the roster, in a league that has trended toward playing smaller and faster for years (in no small part due to the Warriors’ own success), never made any sense.

Those decisions left the Warriors vulnerable to precisely the position they found themselves in Tuesday night. With no Iguodala, who missed the game with a lateral contusion in his left leg, and no Patrick McCaw, who has been out since suffering a spine contusion March 31 after a rough fall against Sacramento, the Warriors essentially were left with an eight-man rotation for their biggest game of the playoffs.