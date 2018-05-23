Nevius: NFL anthem decision brings common sense to its knees

There must be high-fives in Roger Goodell’s NFL offices Wednesday. You know that national anthem protest problem?

Solved. Nailed it.

And this is why you don’t often see the words “smart and savvy” in the same sentence as “NFL ownership.” Once again they’ve managed to take a small problem and make it worse. And, as a bonus, they have almost certainly intensified the rift between players and management.

The NFL solution is that players will not be allowed to sit or kneel on the sideline during the national anthem, but they have the option of staying out of sight in the locker room. Oh, and if a player should feel so strongly about the issue that he decides to kneel in public, his team (and possibly he) will be subject to a fine.

Now, there are a few problems.

Where to begin?

First, this is still a solution in search of a problem. As you noticed last season, it wasn’t just former 49ers Colin Kaepernick or Eric Reid who took a knee before games. A Chicago Tribune story from last September estimated that 200 players across the country protested on one weekend.

Despite that, the world did not explode. Society was not ruptured. The values of the country were not compromised. It did make President Donald Trump angry, but it seems like almost everything does that.

In fact, the protests came and went with barely a ripple. As the year went on, TV broadcasts made brief mention, with perhaps a quick shot of the protesters, and then we all went back to wondering if the 49ers should throw on third-and-three.

There is even a case to be made that it was inspirational to see black and white teammates getting together in a silent, respectful gesture of support.

Wait, the NFL overlords say, you can still do that. But just do it behind closed doors, away from any cameras. You fellas just go right ahead and have your protest. Just make sure no one can see you.

Which, it seems, raises a question about something we like to call the First Amendment. It protects a citizen’s right to free speech, but also “the right of people to peacefully assemble.”

That’s the point of a public protest. It is public. This restricts that. Lawyers, discuss among yourselves.

Also, where are we drawing the line here? Players are ordered to stand on the sideline, but do they have to put their hand on their heart? Are they going to be required to sing along?

And, even if we agree that team owners have the power to tell players when they are allowed to sit or kneel, what if those crafty protesters come up with something else? What if they stand on the sideline, but hold out their hands in a thumbs down position? Or balance on one foot? Or do the hokey-pokey?

Anthem police may be required.

I’m sure the owners thought the idea to give fines to the teams whose players don’t toe the line was genius. They can say: “Sorry, guys, it’s not the league office that is restricting you. It is your team.”