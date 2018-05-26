OAKLAND — Patrick Corbin allowed four hits in seven innings and Nick Ahmed homered to help the Arizona Diamondbacks snap a seven-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory against the Athletics on Friday night.

Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy drove in two runs apiece for the slumping Diamondbacks, who lost 13 of their previous 14 games and averaged 1.9 runs during that stretch.

Corbin (5-1) was the beneficiary of some much-needed offense and ended a streak of five starts without a victory. The left-hander struck out seven and walked one.

Mark Canha homered for Oakland but Sean Manaea (5-5) struggled for a fifth consecutive start, sending the A’s to their sixth loss in seven home games.

Manaea fell into a 1-0 hole just two batters into the game when Ahmed hit his seventh homer of the season, topping his total from a year ago.

A leadoff walk to No. 9 hitter Jeff Mathis sparked a rally in the third by Arizona, with Murphy hitting a two-run double to make it 3-0.

Ahmed then added an RBI single in the fourth before Goldschmidt’s two-run triple on a sinking liner that got by a diving Chad Pinder in left field made it 6-1 and ended Manaea’s night.

Manaea allowed six runs and eight hits in 3⅔ innings, his fifth start in a row with at least four runs allowed.

Canha’s homer ended a streak of seven home games in a row without a long ball for the A’s, tying an Oakland record.