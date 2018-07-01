Benefield: Work pays off for Spikes award winner Andrew Vaughn

I’m glad I’m not the only one who was surprised.

When Maria Carrillo grad Andrew Vaughn was named the 2018 Golden Spikes winner Thursday, his head dropped to his chest in disbelief. He was sitting next to pitcher Casey Mize of Auburn and infielder Kody Clemens of Texas. Clemens was a first-round pick for the Detroit Tigers, the same team that made Mize the first pick overall in the Major League Baseball draft in June.

But it was Vaughn’s name that was called, crowning him the best player in college baseball. It’s baseball’s Heisman. Or basketball’s John Wooden Award.

“I fell into shock, I just dropped my head,” said Vaughn, speaking from Cary, North Carolina, where he’s playing with Team USA. “My legs were shaking. I didn’t know what to do.”

Watching the scene play out on screen, it seemed like Vaughn had to be reminded to stand, to walk over and accept college baseball’s highest honor.

“It means the world,” he said in that moment.

Even from the outside it seemed surreal. Vaughn’s name will now and forever more be listed next to the likes of Buster Posey, Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper and Stephen Strasburg.

“The guys that have won it in the past have been unbelievable names in baseball,” he said from North Carolina on Saturday morning.

And the guys who were sitting next to him on stage in Los Angeles for the live broadcast of the ceremony last week are certainly no slouches. That is Roger Clemens’ son to Vaughn’s right and Mize, the top pick in the draft, farther down.

Brady Singer, the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy winner, was the other finalist but he wasn’t at the ceremony.

And Vaughn topped them all. He’s the first Pac-12 guy to win it since UCLA’s Trevor Bauer in 2011 and the first Cal player ever to win the award.

Two years ago, Vaughn was wearing a Pumas uniform. His award that year was being named The Press Democrat’s All-Empire Player of the Year.

His two-year trajectory hasn’t been too bad.

So Vaughn admitted to being a little surprised it was his named announced Thursday. I was a little stunned, too. But do you know who wasn’t surprised? Vaughn’s high school coach at Maria Carrillo, Derek DeBenedetti.

“It doesn’t surprise me and I’m not shocked at all,” he said. “At the end of the day and the body of work through the entire season, I think they got it right.”

Vaughn, a first-team All-American who was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season and Pac-12 Player of the Year this season, started all 54 games for the Golden Bears. During the regular season he led the Pac-12 in batting average (.402), slugging percentage (.819), on base percentage (.531) and total bases (163).

He was second in homers (23) to national home run champ Spencer Torkelson, a 2017 Casa Grande grad who earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors a year after Vaughn did.

The fact that Vaughn put up such huge numbers week in and week out in Pac-12 play was key, DeBenedetti said.

“He’s playing in one of the toughest conferences in the country and doing it on a daily basis,” he said. “And that’s the reason he’s the best player in the country. You think of all the players in the country who had a great year, and the people who decided said this represents the best.”