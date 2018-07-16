s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Surging A’s pull within three games of wild card with series win vs. Giants

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

ASSOCIATED PRESS | July 15, 2018

X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

SAN FRANCISCO — With a 21-6 record since mid-June, the Oakland Athletics are storming into the All-Star break on quite a roll.

Their ace is pitching like he was earlier in the season and they’re continuing to hit home runs on the road at a sizzling rate.

Stephen Piscotty went deep for the fifth time in nine games on Sunday as the A’s beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2.

“We’re playing really confident baseball and we’re making a charge here.” Piscotty said. “We’re really happy with how we finished. We’re right there, so we’re excited to keep going.”

Oakland still trails first-place Houston by eight games in the AL West but moved within three games of Seattle for the second wild card spot. Four weeks ago the A’s were 11 games behind the Mariners.

“We certainly have the ability to be a playoff team,” All-Star second baseman Jed Lowrie said. “At this point it’s got to be a narrow focus. Keep the eye on the prize but narrow the focus.”

Sean Manaea allowed two runs in six innings for his fourth consecutive win. Lowrie walked and scored in his return to the lineup following a scary collision in right field two nights earlier for Oakland. Matt Chapman added two hits.

The surging A’s have won nine of 12 and lead the majors with 85 home runs on the road.

All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford had two hits for the Giants, who lost a home series for the first time since dropping two of three at AT&T Park to Arizona from April 8-10.

San Francisco has hit only six home runs in July. Manager Bruce Bochy said his team needs to drive the ball a little bit more the second half of the season.

“What we need more than anything is some power. Not just home runs. We’re not driving the ball,” Bochy said.

Piscotty singled in Jed Lowrie in the fourth against starter Andrew Suarez (3-6) then homered off Reyes Moronta in the sixth. It is Piscotty’s 12th this season and fifth this month.

Piscotty’s hit in the fourth was the first of three consecutive RBI singles off Suarez. Matt Olson and Matt Chapman also drove in runs while Jonathan Lucroy added a sacrifice fly to put Oakland up 4-1.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Piscotty is hitting his stride after dealing with the death of his mother earlier this season. Gretchen Piscotty passed away from Lou Gehrig’s disease on May 6.

“Now he’s just playing baseball and he’s got a nice little angel sitting there with him,” Melvin said. “I think he’s aware of that, too. It’s an inspiration for him. He’s playing as good as anybody we have on our team at this point.”

Manaea (9-6) gave up five hits, including Chase d’Arnaud’s second home run this season in the sixth. Manaea retired seven of the final eight he faced.

Ryan Buchter struck out the side in the seventh. Lou Trivino and All-Star closer Blake Treinen retired three batters apiece to complete the five-hitter.

Suarez allowed four runs in five innings.

THIS AND THAT

Piscotty has hit 11 of his 12 home runs on the road. . Manaea has an 11-game winning streak in day games dating to May 20, 2017. . The home run by d’Arnaud was his second in five games. D’Arnaud was a non-roster invitee to spring training. . Suarez had given up four runs in his previous four starts (24 2/3 innings) before allowing four in one inning to the A’s.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes push east; outskirts of Lakeport under evacuation
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires near Ukiah and Hopland in real time
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Lowrie had been nursing a bruised bone and calf bruise in his left leg after colliding with Piscotty in right field. . OF Matt Joyce (lumbar strain) received an epidural shot for his sore back. RHP Daniel Gossett (strained right elbow) began a throwing program.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation. It’s Samardzija’s third stint on the DL this season. IF Kelby Tomlinson was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and started at second base.

Most Popular Stories
‘Extreme fire behavior’ as Mendocino blazes push east; outskirts of Lakeport under evacuation
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires near Ukiah and Hopland in real time
Live map: See the Carr fire near Redding in real time
Fire at Lake Berryessa burns structures
3 family members confirmed dead in Redding's Carr fire
Fog, not fire, cancels swim portion of Ironman triathlon
2 wildfires spread in Mendocino County outside of Ukiah
Where to go glamping in Wine Country
Show Comment