SANTA CLARA — It started and ended with Jerick McKinnon.

The 49ers' new starting running back scored a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of training camp Thursday morning, and made a 20-yard first-down catch on the final play. He was the star of practice. Not Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo struggled. He completed just four of nine passes, his throws were erratic and at times he hesitated. He seemed confused, as if brand new to the offense.

Not McKinnon. He seemed like he had been playing in the offense his whole life, even though the 49ers signed him just four months ago.

The first play of practice was a run. McKinnon lined up in the backfield behind Garoppolo and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The center snapped the ball, and Garoppolo tossed it to McKinnon, who followed Juszczyk around the left end.

“Juszczyk had a great block,” McKinnon said after practice in the 49ers auditorium. “That’s what freed me up. Then, I got to the linebacker, we got him pinned and there was a seam. When you see a seam, you’ve got to take it full speed. In practice, I want to make sure when I see that seam, I’m not hesitating and I’m taking it.”

McKinnon took the seam. Richard Sherman was the only player standing between him and the end zone. Sherman cut off the middle of the field and forced McKinnon to the sideline. So, McKinnon took that, too. He ran around Sherman and scored. Sherman never touched him.

McKinnon took whatever he wanted.

“I think I’m a good fit,” he said, referring to his fit in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

McKinnon was not a good fit the past two seasons in the Minnesota Vikings offense. He averaged only 3.4 yards per carry in 2016, and 3.8 yards per carry in 2017, partially because of the scheme.

The Vikings offensive coordinator the past two seasons was Pat Shurmur, who almost never used a fullback. Under Shurmur, the running back was by himself in the backfield. He was his own lead blocker, so he had to be big and strong.

McKinnon is small. He’s a featherweight running back, only 205 pounds. He can’t be his own lead blocker.

He needs an escort through the hole. But, once he’s through the hole, he’s dangerous, because he’s one of the fastest running backs in the NFL. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash during the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

McKinnon had two good seasons in Minnesota before his two mediocre seasons. That’s when the Vikings offensive coordinator was Norv Turner, who uses a fullback. In 2014, McKinnon averaged 4.8 yards per carry, and in 2015 he averaged 5.2 yards per carry – both excellent averages.

Now, he gets to run behind a fullback again. And not just any fullback. One of the best. A Pro Bowler.

“Having a fullback like Juszczyk that can do so much and be utilized in different ways makes it way easier,” McKinnon said.

Everything looked easy for McKinnon on Thursday, even catching passes.

Like the final play of practice. It was third-and-four. As Garoppolo dropped back, McKinnon stayed in the backfield pretending to block and the defensive players forgot about him. They turned their backs and ran downfield to cover the other receivers.