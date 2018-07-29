SANTA CLARA — He did and he didn’t want to talk about it.
Reuben Foster hadn’t talked publicly about it all year. Saturday after training camp, he walked into the 49ers press room, smiled at reporters and finally answered questions.
“Oh yeah, it was a big learning experience,” Foster said, talking around the issue.
“It” was his offseason, which included two arrests, three felony charges, one girlfriend accusing him of hitting her eight to 10 times in the head, the same girlfriend claiming she made the whole story up, one judge dismissing all three felony charges and the NFL deciding to suspend Foster two games anyway. Not your typical offseason.
“I learn from every mistake, everything that’s said, all my flaws, and just grew from it,” Foster said.
It was unclear which mistake Foster was referring to. The mistake that caused the NFL’s suspension occurred on Jan. 12, when police arrested Foster in Alabama for possession of marijuana. The District Attorney’s office later dropped the charges, but the NFL suspended Foster two games without pay for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse and personal conduct.
Last year, before the 49ers drafted Foster, he tested positive for marijuana at the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. During the draft, he had a tobacco and marijuana vaporizer company sponsor his draft party.
After the draft, when a reporter asked why that company sponsored his party, Foster said, “This is a new leaf, and I’m not answering that.”
On Saturday, when asked if he thought he did anything wrong this offseason, he said, “I respect your question, but I don’t feel like talking about it. I really don’t.”
THE PLAY OF THE DAY
It was a simple run to the left.
Running back Joe Williams had the ball five yards behind the line of scrimmage. He was jogging toward the sideline, looking for a seam.
He found one. All of a sudden, he was in the defensive backfield.
And then he was running away from the defensive backs, pulling away with every step. The fastest player on the field. Williams sprinted 65 yards untouched into the end zone.
“There was zero hesitation and he hit it without blinking,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I think that’s why it was a pretty good result.”
Pretty good?
Williams may be the most physically gifted 49ers running back. He is their biggest back at 205 pounds, and maybe their fastest back, too. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, and a 10.3-second 100-meter dash in high school.
“Joe has the size and speed and explosiveness that if he has a good hole and he hits it and doesn’t hesitate, he can make some big plays,” Shanahan said.
The 49ers drafted Williams in the fourth round last year. He spent his entire rookie season on the Injured Reserve list after performing poorly during training camp, when he routinely missed the hole or hit it too late, and then didn’t run hard.
“As a running back, you cannot think,” Shanahan said. “You have to hit it and not hesitate. He’s been doing that in OTAs and he did it in these three practices. He didn’t flinch. You hope he can feel that and gain some confidence and continue to build off of it.”
THE INTRODUCTION
The story of the day was 49ers rookie offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.
Fires force Raiders to change practice
The Raiders adjusted their practice schedule Wednesday because of poor air quality resulting from the wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties.
The Raiders took the practice field in smoky conditions with even some ash falling from the sky. The Environmental Protection Agency said the air was “unhealthy” in Alameda, about 40 miles from the fires.
The Raiders shortened their practice by eliminating individual drills in an effort to limit the amount of time players spent outside.
Coach Jack Del Rio said earlier in the day that the team had people monitoring the air quality to determine whether it was safe to practice.
“We think we’re OK to work today in this,” he said. “We’re monitoring the different levels of smoke that is here and we’re going to make sure we do the right things with our guys.”
Oakland later decided to reschedule today’s practice, having it start at 11 a.m. rather than 1:45 p.m. in hopes of better air quality earlier in the day.
The Raiders teamed with the Bay Area’s other pro sports teams to donate $450,000 to support the fire relief efforts. The Raiders, 49ers, A’s, Giants, Warriors, Sharks and Earthquakes also set up a website (www.youcaring.com/firerelief) for fans to make their own donations.
“When a tragedy hits this close to home, we feel it’s our duty to get involved and to help our community and those who have been impacted,” A’s President Dave Kaval said.
The Raiders have a particularly strong relationship with the areas affected by the fire because they hold training camp in Napa each summer and have formed bonds in the community there.
“My heart really goes out to the families,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the families that have lost houses, loved ones. That kind of stuff, that’s real life. That’s hard. Being 2-3 is not hard when we really think about it. Doing that kind of stuff, that’s what’s really hard. Our prayers are with them that they can have peace and encouragement.”
— Josh Dubow, Associated Press