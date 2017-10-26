s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Benefield: Why Tomales has a role to play in Windsor-Casa Grande game

KERRY BENEFIELD

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 26, 2017, 7:47PM

| Updated 17 hours ago.

It’s not a game that will likely factor into the North Bay League football title chase, nor have any effect on the North Coast Section Div. 2 seeding, but the winner between Casa Grande and visiting Windsor High School Friday will get serious bragging rights.

But it’s less to do with the Gauchos versus Jaguars and more to do with the Tomales Braves.

Huh? What does a tiny school, enrollment 155, situated 20 miles due east of the Casa Grande campus have to do with Friday's North Bay League tie-up?

A ton, actually.

Four coaches on the Casa staff, including head coach Denis Brunk, are ex-Tomales football players. An additional Casa coach, Leon Feliciano, spent nearly two decades as the Tomales head coach.

On Windsor’s sideline, there are three Tomales guys, including head coach Kevin Ballatore.

So tangled is the Tomales family tree in this game that Ballatore’s dad, Spirito, was Brunk’s quarterbacks coach at Tomales. Frank Giammona, an assistant at Casa, played center to Brunk’s quarterback.

Windsor receivers coach Kyle Burbank was a Tomales teammate of Ballatore’s. And Feliciano coached not only Ballatore, but Burbank and Windsor’s defensive backs coach, Bailey Tucker.

There will be a test on that later.

The Jaguars are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league and the Gauchos are 1-6 overall and 0-3 in league, so bragging rights are about all that are on the table for either team at this point.

But with this crew, it’s enough.

“The Casa Tomales guys are fired up, I’ll tell you that,” Feliciano said.

The Windsor Tomales guys are fired up, too. You can tell by the silence. Turns out that Ballatore, who still addresses Feliciano as “Coach,” talks with him regularly, about life and football and coaching. Not this week.

“It’s at least weekly,” Ballatore said of his conversations with his old coach. “This is probably the first week I (didn’t) talk to him.”

There is some serious love and respect happening, but also a real need to win. It’s part of the Tomales way.

“I know all 10 games are important, but there are a few that stand out and this is one of them,” Feliciano said.

And it stands out for reasons the current players probably can’t yet understand.

“The kids are, ‘What the hell? You guys keep talking about this tiny little school,’” Feliciano said.

It’s a tiny little school that has produced some big talent. And perhaps an even bigger love of the game.

Giammona and Brunk played on the 1983 Tomales team that won the North Coast Section title. Giammona said only small-school guys can understand the toughness that it takes to field a successful small-school team.

“The guys that played at small schools and coach small schools, they understand what it takes for those kids to get on the field every day,” he said. “They have to go every way, they have to punt, punt return, kick off, kickoff return. You name it, they are on the field.

“There is small school pride,” he said. “Every team that came and played us knew that they were in a game. There was just the pride of being tough.”

Ballatore and Brunk — both now coaches at big schools — have said they have tried to infuse their programs with more than a little dash of Tomales toughness.

Most Popular Stories
Barber: Raiders' O-line finally hitting its stride
Benefield: Why Tomales has a role to play in Windsor-Casa Grande game
Padecky: After Tubbs fire, Raiders great saying goodbye to Santa Rosa
Lowell Cohn: Giants' leadership moves put Bochy on the spot
49ers notebook: Staley not sweating trade talk

“That is one of our goals … it’s our responsibility to make sure we give the other team the best game possible,” Ballatore said.

Feliciano and his guys call it “smash-mouth football.” Brunk, the quarterback, called it “blue collar.” Giammona called it “hard-nosed, punch-you-in-the-face football.” It makes sense that he played center.

Call it what you will, the idea is the same.

So when Brunk was building his coaching staff at Casa in his first year, he gravitated toward former Tomales guys.

“That structure, I call it blue-collar football, nuts and bolts, Xs and Os,” Brunk said. “That structure and discipline that I believe in, I know those guys share.”

Same goes for when things go astray.

“My way of discipline? It always comes back to the Tomales way,” he said.

What does that mean?

“It’ll be a hot conversation, I’ll tell you that,” he said.

Feliciano said that the Tomales way was about discipline, but also built up a love of the game. It’s proven in how many guys are now teaching the game to others.

So the Jags and the Gauchos aren’t surprised by the Braves’ influence on both sidelines. It makes perfect sense.

But this isn’t a conversation they’ve had. Remember, they aren’t talking right now.

Giammona said, he too, speaks with Ballatore regularly. But this week? Radio silence.

“It’s interesting — we have not talked this week,” he said. “But if I was a betting man, I would say we go out and get something to eat after the game.”

My bet? A Tomales guy is buying.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

Most Popular Stories
Local cartoonist tells his fire story through poignant comic
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
More big names join fire benefit concert lineup
A salute to Sonoma County wildfire first responders
Char-broiled burgers at Santa Rosa Carl’s Jr. meant for first responders start fire
What caused the Northern California fires?
Santa Rosa woman, 85, hailed as hero after helping save neighborhood
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why