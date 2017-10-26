Benefield: Why Tomales has a role to play in Windsor-Casa Grande game

It’s not a game that will likely factor into the North Bay League football title chase, nor have any effect on the North Coast Section Div. 2 seeding, but the winner between Casa Grande and visiting Windsor High School Friday will get serious bragging rights.

But it’s less to do with the Gauchos versus Jaguars and more to do with the Tomales Braves.

Huh? What does a tiny school, enrollment 155, situated 20 miles due east of the Casa Grande campus have to do with Friday's North Bay League tie-up?

A ton, actually.

Four coaches on the Casa staff, including head coach Denis Brunk, are ex-Tomales football players. An additional Casa coach, Leon Feliciano, spent nearly two decades as the Tomales head coach.

On Windsor’s sideline, there are three Tomales guys, including head coach Kevin Ballatore.

So tangled is the Tomales family tree in this game that Ballatore’s dad, Spirito, was Brunk’s quarterbacks coach at Tomales. Frank Giammona, an assistant at Casa, played center to Brunk’s quarterback.

Windsor receivers coach Kyle Burbank was a Tomales teammate of Ballatore’s. And Feliciano coached not only Ballatore, but Burbank and Windsor’s defensive backs coach, Bailey Tucker.

There will be a test on that later.

The Jaguars are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league and the Gauchos are 1-6 overall and 0-3 in league, so bragging rights are about all that are on the table for either team at this point.

But with this crew, it’s enough.

“The Casa Tomales guys are fired up, I’ll tell you that,” Feliciano said.

The Windsor Tomales guys are fired up, too. You can tell by the silence. Turns out that Ballatore, who still addresses Feliciano as “Coach,” talks with him regularly, about life and football and coaching. Not this week.

“It’s at least weekly,” Ballatore said of his conversations with his old coach. “This is probably the first week I (didn’t) talk to him.”

There is some serious love and respect happening, but also a real need to win. It’s part of the Tomales way.

“I know all 10 games are important, but there are a few that stand out and this is one of them,” Feliciano said.

And it stands out for reasons the current players probably can’t yet understand.

“The kids are, ‘What the hell? You guys keep talking about this tiny little school,’” Feliciano said.

It’s a tiny little school that has produced some big talent. And perhaps an even bigger love of the game.

Giammona and Brunk played on the 1983 Tomales team that won the North Coast Section title. Giammona said only small-school guys can understand the toughness that it takes to field a successful small-school team.

“The guys that played at small schools and coach small schools, they understand what it takes for those kids to get on the field every day,” he said. “They have to go every way, they have to punt, punt return, kick off, kickoff return. You name it, they are on the field.

“There is small school pride,” he said. “Every team that came and played us knew that they were in a game. There was just the pride of being tough.”

Ballatore and Brunk — both now coaches at big schools — have said they have tried to infuse their programs with more than a little dash of Tomales toughness.