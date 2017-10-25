Barber: What Colin Kaepernick must prove in collusion suit vs. NFL

Colin Kaepernick did not compete on a level playing field in 2016. His 49ers offense was pretty terrible, frequently outmanned by the opposition.

Kaepernick’s field of play may be tilted in 2017, too. His team is strong now, probably the equal of the defense. This time, the rulebook may be what dooms the quarterback to another loss.

As you no doubt have heard, the unemployed QB and cultural lightning rod is suing the NFL and its 32 member teams, alleging collusion. He’s convinced that he has been blackballed from the league, a position that gains credence every time a quarterback struggles or gets hurt and another team turns to yet another journeyman who can’t come close to Kaepernick’s accomplishments or skill set.

To Kap’s supporters, nothing demonstrates collusion more clearly than the list of quarterbacks signed by NFL teams since the start of the season, either off the street or from the practice squad: David Fales (by Miami), Joe Callahan (Green Bay), Brandon Weeden (Tennessee), Ryan Nassib (by Jacksonville), Kyle Sloter (Minnesota). Whoever these guys are, none of them ever had a team one play away from a Super Bowl victory, as Kaepernick did following the 2012 season.

As Christopher Cameron explained, though, Turlock’s most beloved and despised son faces an uphill battle as he takes on the most powerful sports entity in America before an appointed arbitrator.

“It’s a very interesting case,” Cameron told me. “He’s got a big mountain to climb here.”

Cameron is the vice dean and Justice Marshall F. McComb professor of law at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. I first approached a professor at the UC Berkeley School of Law for this column. She suggested I turn to Cameron. He has a deep background in workplace law, with particular expertise in sports, and substantial experience as an arbitrator.

Representing Kaepernick against the NFL will be Mark Geragos, whose high-profile clients have included Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and Scott Peterson.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that the grievance is already moving forward, and that Geragos’ team will ask arbitrator Stephen Burbank (the NFL’s “special master”) to compel team owners and top executives to turn over texts and email correspondence.

To be clear, not everything will be working against Kaepernick when the hearings start. As Cameron points out, the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement helps the quarterback in a couple ways. First, the CBA contains a specific clause that bars collusion; that’s important in professional sports, which enjoy a lot of exceptions to basic antitrust law.

Further, this case falls under Article 17 of the CBA, which means it will be arbitrated by a truly objective party. Contrast that with players appealing conduct suspensions under Article 46. Those cases are adjudicated by commissioner Roger Goodell — judge, jury and advocate, all rolled into one.

“So Kaepernick will get a fair shake, in my view,” Cameron said.

In other words, the officiating crew won’t be out to get him. But other elements of this game are stacked against the player.

Start with the fundamental nature of collusion cases. It is obvious to most of us that Colin Kaepernick is worthy of an NFL roster spot. But a hundred Brandon Weedens and Ryan Nassibs wouldn’t be enough to prove his case.