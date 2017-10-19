NEW ORLEANS — The Warriors and their fanbase can let out a collective sigh of relief as loud as Draymond Green’s voice.

The results of Green’s MRI came out negative and do not show any new structural damage to his strained left knee. Still, the Warriors (0-1) are listing Green as doubtful to play in Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) at Smoothie King Center.

Green strained his left knee at the end of the third quarter of Tuesday’s season-opening loss against Houston. After driving to the basket and drawing a foul on Houston forward Trevor Ariza, Green grimaced as he walked toward the baseline and hunched over to favor his knee. Green still stayed in the game and made two free throws, but he sat out for the entire fourth quarter.

The Warriors had pinpointed their loss partly on the absence of Green, who had posted nine points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in 28 minutes. Once Green sat out, the Rockets opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run.

The Warriors are also nursing injuries to reserve forward Andre Iguodala (back strain) and reserve guard Omri Casspi (mild right ankle sprain). Both are listed as questionable for Friday’s game against New Orleans.