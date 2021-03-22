17 celebrities in the marijuana business

Legal cannabis sales have boomed during the pandemic and celebrities are getting in on the growing business with Seth Rogen being among the latest with his cannabis lifestyle brand, Houseplant.

The brand launched in mid-March with home goods and cannabis available for shipping across the country and pot strains available for delivery in California. The company debuted in Canada in 2019.

Curious which of your favorite celebs are dabbling in the pot industry? Click through the gallery above.