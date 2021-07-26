Subscribe

20 most common jobs in Sonoma County

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2021, 6:34AM

Curious what jobs are most common in Sonoma County?

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, we’ve determined the most common industries in the county as of May 2020. Although the data comes from the height of the coronavirus pandemic, it still provides a snapshot of what jobs are most prevalent in Sonoma County.

Click through the gallery above to see what kinds of jobs people hold and what their annual average wage is. To view the data, visit www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_42220.htm#53-0000.

