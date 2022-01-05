A better year for business? Fingers crossed as Sonoma County leaders offer ‘22 insights

Welcome 2022, and here’s praying for an economic reboot.

That’s the general sense from local business leaders, merchants and entrepreneurs who are hopeful their growth plans for the new year are able to relaunch after almost 24 months of being bridled by COVID-19.

There remains optimism despite the lingering challenges of a tight labor market, which is compounded by a lack of affordable housing, along with the effects of climate change that have contributed to wildfires of past years.

But many front-line business owners also see opportunities with more residents and visitors coming to the region and the continued popularity of the products made here.

To gauge local sentiment, The Press Democrat asked a few Sonoma County business and economic development leaders for their outlook for 2022. Their answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Mercedes Hernandez, owner of the popular Bow N Arrow Clothing in Cotati and the recently opened Holee Vintage in Santa Rosa.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle that limits the growth of your small business?

A: A challenge that can affect the growth of the business would be marketing, specifically digital marketing. Digital marketing, such as social media, is constantly evolving, which makes it hard to keep up with the latest features and algorithms.

Q: What more should be done to make downtown Santa Rosa more of a visitor destination?

A: The downtown area seemed to experience a decline in visitors when parking was no longer free and when the square was developed. The city has started to utilize the square for special community events, which has drawn traffic to the area and the surrounding businesses. As long as that continues, it will continue to draw visitors to the downtown area.

Q: What more types of brick-and-mortar businesses would you like to see open in the county?

A: It would be amazing to see more creative, social bars in the downtown area that stay open late. A place that provides an experience where you can grab a drink with friends.

Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Enterprises. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2012)

Rick Tigner, chief executive officer of Jackson Family Wines of Santa Rosa.

Q: What are you keeping you eye on in the new year?

A: I'm actually very excited that the restaurant community is coming back. The amount of growth we've had in the last six months with restaurants as they've reopened… it gives me hope. It just reinforces how strong I think the wine market is. I think demand is high for people to have a good time with family and friends, and wine consumption in restaurants is going to continue to grow.

Q: Growth in digital wine ordering continued through 2021. What are you doing at Jackson Family Wines to position the company for more of those purchases?

A: The consumer is buying wine online. That is exciting. We’re investing in consumer-facing activities. We have a whole team of folks that just call on people like Instacart and Drizzly, those people who have a retail web business. We have our own website yourwinestore.com that we didn’t have 20 months ago, and you can go to one site and buy wine from all of our wineries. We’re using that platform to find new consumers. Digital wine sales are probably 1% of our sales. It’s probably 25% of our profit, give or take.

Q: That lucrative?

A: The investment you see in companies in the next few years or several years will be to improve their position in the digital space.

Realtor David Rendino, left, talks with Chris Palmer and Stephanie Reynolds as they conduct an inspection of the condominium they are in the process of buying in Santa Rosa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

David Rendino, a broker with RE/MAX Marketplace in Cotati.

Q: Will housing inventory remain low next year? What factors could bring more homes to market, or keep supply constrained?

A: The secret is out in that Sonoma County offers some of the best quality of life in the greater Bay Area. There also continues to be a significant lack of new construction to sustain the migration from the South and East Bay. Skyrocketing building supply costs, coupled with labor shortages, all but guarantee that demand will remain high on existing inventory in 2022. Many of the more than 6,000 homes lost during the recent fires were never rebuilt, while some wealthy homeowners have opted to build mega homes on two or three lots. These factors provide a perfect storm of low inventory. In my view, only an unlikely significant market change event will increase the supply above the demand.

Q: Will the market for vacation and second homes continue to stay hot?