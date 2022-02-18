Alaska Airlines unveils new subscription flights package. Here's how it works

A new subscription program launched this week by Alaska Airlines in its California markets, including Santa Rosa, will allow travelers to fly nonstop to markets in California, Nevada and Arizona for a flat monthly fee and deeply discounted fares.

The program, dubbed "Flight Pass," has annual plans that start at a price of $49 per month and range up from there.

After paying for the subscription, subscribers are responsible only for a minimal fare for each fight — as low as one cent for some flights — plus government fees and taxes. The different subscription price tiers are based on how many flights per month a passenger expects to take, as well as how far in advance a passenger plans to book flights.

To subscribe, passengers must agree to an annual subscription package. Flight credits in the subscription cannot be transferred to other people.

Alaska Airlines representatives touted Flight Pass as the first domestic subscription flight service of its kind in the U.S., building on travel trends that indicate more people are planning to travel domestically in 2022, especially to beach and warm-weather destinations.

"Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value," said Alex Corey, Alaska Airlines' director of business development. "After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again."

Alaska Airlines' route schedule for Flight Pass includes service at 13 California airports with more than 100 daily flights both within the state and to Reno, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

In addition to Santa Rosa, California airports serviced include Fresno Burbank, Monterey, Orange County, Palm Springs, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara.

"Alaska Airlines is uniquely positioned to help our West Coast guests experience more with direct access to destinations near and far from our expanding hubs," the airline's California regional vice president, Neil Thwaites, said in an announcement of the subscription program.

Details about the Flight Pass program are available online at flightpass.alaskaair.com. The airline's toll-free phone number for reservations or questions is 800-252-7522.