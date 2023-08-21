Amy’s Wicked Slush is officially closing its original Healdsburg location in early September after putting the business up for sale in February.

Amy Covin, the owner of Amy’s Wicked Slush, declined to be interviewed by The Press Democrat Monday.

The closing was announced in an Instagram and Facebook post Aug. 19, saying the last day to get the iconic slush and soft-serve ice cream duo at the Healdsburg location would be Sept. 4.

“Amy’s Wicked Slush will permanently close its Healdsburg doors at the close of business on Monday, September 4,” the Friday Instagram post said. “We have loved serving you these last seven years.”

Wicked Slush Novato and Sonoma Fun Center are two other locations that will continue serving Wicked Slush after the Healdsburg location closes. Gift cards will be honored at the Healdsburg location through Labor Day weekend and always at the Novato and Sonoma locations.

A separate Facebook post Saturday said the company will not be doing mobile events at this time, but are “still talking with some people who’ve expressed interest in that side.”

The Healdsburg favorite launched in May 2017 after Covin left a 25-year accounting career. Covin, who is from Boston, grew up with slush and felt the need to bring it to Sonoma County.

The business was a quick success and served up to 1,500 customers daily on a summer weekend.

According to a Facebook post from Saturday, one of the reasons the location is closing is because of the limitations of the Healdsburg location, with “some serious infrastructure issues that make it too difficult and too expensive to keep this location open.”

“I think we outgrew this facility the day before we opened in 2017,” the post said.

The post also said a suitable buyer has not yet been found.

Roxanne Mercer with Luxe Places International Realty is the listing broker for the property and said, as of Monday, it had not been sold.

The 1,242 square foot property is currently listed on LoopNet at $700,000.

Previous Press Democrat reporting showed the listing was for both the land and business for $2.4 million. Mercer said although there have been many potential buyers they have been more interested in functioning as landlords and have not expressed interest in purchasing or running the business.

She added that should a buyer purchase both the business and the land, Covin is happy to train the new owners.

