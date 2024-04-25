Celebrated photographer Annie Leibovitz is selling her picturesque North Bay farm for $8.995 million.

Known as The Hideway, the 65-acre Bolinas retreat’s history includes another famous photographer, Ansel Adams, who captured images of a weathered barn on the farm in 1932. One of the pictures he took there, “Stump and Barn Near Olema,” has been featured in a traveling Smithsonian exhibition.

Prior to Leibovitz’s tenure, the farm at 605 Horseshoe Hill Road was owned and stewarded by Warren Hellman, San Francisco financier and founder of the Hardly Strictly Blue Grass music festival.

In a statement provided via an email from listing agent Alexander Lurie of The Lurie Group, Leibovitz said that despite living and working in New York and Europe for most of her career, she always thought of herself as “a California person.“

“I went to school there, at the San Francisco Art Institute. I learned to be a photographer there,” she said. “I’ve spent many holidays with friends in Bolinas. When the children were born we would go together and they would surf and pick up shells and stones along the shore. And I would occasionally look for ‘the place.’”

In her statement, Leibovitz said that she originally bought the farm with a plan to partner with a “legendary farmer over the hill to bring the place back to its former self as a working and teaching farm.”

“Then all three of my girls decided to go to college in the Northeast.”

Today, the farm, co-listed by Lurie and Compass real estate agent Nick Svenson, includes a residential compound featuring a 1920s four-bedroom home, a guesthouse, a caretaker’s residence and a converted garage.

The property also includes a 1930s barn that acts as a banquet hall with a performance stage, and a second large barn housing a famed recording studio built by Hellman.

There’s also a 100-foot-by-200-foot riding arena, spacious seven-stall horse barn and additional horse and livestock stalls and pastures.

From the property are views of Bolinas Lagoon, Stinson Beach, Mount Tamalpais, San Francisco and the Pacific Ocean. The farm is also close to bird and seal sanctuaries, and the charming towns of Bolinas and Stinson Beach.

For more, go to bolinashideaway.com.