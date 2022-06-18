Black entrepreneurs in Sonoma County see growth in aftermath of pandemic

Sonoma County has built a reputation for those striking out on their own business venture. It’s most commonly found in the food and wine industries from our rich and longstanding agriculture heritage.

That’s been true within the local African-American community with such examples as Corner 103 winery on the Sonoma Plaza founded by Lloyd Davis to Wodeyelesh Merso and her Ethiopian cuisine at Abyssinia restaurant in Santa Rosa. Both have made a name for themselves in their respective fields.

Others have, too. As the pandemic wanes, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well throughout the local Black community and in professions that may not garner as big a buzz as food and wine.

It is increasingly so with younger people who are venturing out on their own much more than previous generations, said Nancy Rogers, president of the North Bay Black Chamber of Commerce. These efforts are in wide-ranging fields though some have focused on retailing, especially with apparel products in niche segments not served by large chains.

“Especially with these younger people, they are not dedicated to a long-term job with one company,” said Rogers, chef and owner of the Red Rose, a catering company that specializes in soul food. Rogers noted her own experience was different as she started out working at Hewlett-Packard for 28 years before making the switch to food service.

“They are not going to be in a job for 20 or 30 years unless it’s on their own,” she added of younger entrepreneurs.

An example of that is Chris Perez, who since 2018 has owned and operated Core Electrical Services, a Santa Rosa firm which provides electrician work for commercial and industrial clients.

On Thursday, he was on a job at a winery in Kenwood.

“When I was 22, I didn’t think I would be doing this on my own,” said Perez, who started working on construction jobs at the age of 17.

The 39-year-old father of four now has 13 employees and expects to grow more given the need for such services, especially within the growth of industrial plants in the North Bay.

“I had an inkling that I could probably do this, but there is a lot more that has to happen than just going to work and just going home. It’s not for everybody. It’s for the people who really want to do it,” he said.

Such news is welcome after Black-owned businesses initially suffered at the onset of the pandemic. Black business ownership rates dropped 41% between February and April 2020, the largest rate of any racial group, according to the U.S. House Small Business Committee.

The panel’s report said that these businesses “were less equipped to handle mandated closures, more likely to be located in areas with high volumes of COVID cases and had less access to relief.”

But there has been a rebound. The Washington Post in March published an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data that showed in 2021 that Black-owned small businesses were created at the fastest rate in at least 26 years.

Some local businesspeople who navigated the rocky waters of the pandemic ― such as dealing with shelter-in-place rules ― said they have found success in the aftermath. That includes Michael Walker, who is co-owner of the Slick Bridge store at the Santa Rosa Plaza, specializing in hip-hop apparel inspired from the Thizz Entertainment record label that was started by rapper Mac Dre, who was killed in 2004 but whose legacy still reverberates years later.

Walker opened his first location just north of downtown in March 2020.

“Surviving was definitely from the support of the community,” said Walker, 35. “When we got hit with COVID, it was like let’s kind of slow things down and actually take time on building and coming up with a solid plan.”

The store went into the downtown mall in April 2021 and has benefited from the additional foot traffic. Slick Bridge has diversified by selling additional items, such as bath salts and fragrance, and has a music studio, which local residents will be able to use as part of a music program.

Walker noted about 90% of its products come from local creators in the region and he hopes that they can benefit from his platform and grow their own business.

“We're really trying to uplift entrepreneurs. We're not trying to get anybody in a box or limit them,” he said.

Likewise, Abrea Tillman came to own her store through an atypical means as the previous owner of LA Beauty and Hair on the 900 block of West College Avenue essentially handed off the store to the 33-year-old almost 2 years ago.

Tillman, who had been a customer, said she suffers from the hair-loss condition alopecia and has specialized in solutions, such as learning about wig-making. She also performs beauty consultations as she previously attended cosmetology school.