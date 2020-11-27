Black Friday holiday shopping in Sonoma County hardly a rush amid pandemic

Black Friday this year hardly resembled the frenzied shopping spectacle of past holiday seasons.

The round-the-block lines and crowded sales floors customers have come to expect the early morning after Thanksgiving — the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season — were mostly absent Friday as the coronavirus pandemic appeared to convince many people to stay home.

Big-box stores like Target and Walmart still offered ’doorbuster’ deals on a range of hot-ticket items. But many of those retailers also limited the number of shoppers inside stores and provided curbside pick-up in an effort to discourage large crowds and allow for social distancing.

While Sonoma County residents seemed to largely sit out early morning Black Friday shopping this year, two items people did line up in the cold for were the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 video game consoles.

Chris Tate was the first in line at GameStop in Windsor to snag the latest PlayStation. Fueled on energy drinks, he had been waiting out front of the video game retailer since 7 a.m. Thursday morning, a full 24 hours before the store opened on Friday.

“This is mine,” Tate said when asked for whom he bought the console. “I’m not waiting outside for nobody else.”

Prior to this year, annual retail sales on Black Friday already were in decline for years, thanks in large part to the prevalence of online shopping. The pandemic is expected to accelerate that trend as retailers this season have begun offering more online deals even earlier in 2020.

And despite high unemployment rates throughout much of the country, total holiday sales this November and December are forecast to increase up to 5.2% compared to last year, to as much as $766.7 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

“Consumers have experienced a difficult year but will likely spend more than anyone would have expected just a few months ago,” Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist with the National Retail Federation, said in a statement.

