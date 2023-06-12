Employees at Brew Coffee and Beer House in downtown Santa Rosa found their establishment vandalized Monday with flyers promoting anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda.

Photos posted by employees on social media showed flyers pasted on the coffee shop’s windows, walls and doors at its location on Healdsburg Avenue. Flyers covered art and messaging that supported the LGBTQ+ and Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities.

The flyers said “Happy Proud Month” and contained a QR code that led to a YouTube video touting “straight pride,” a backlash tactic in response to the increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

It also included a website URL for a group known as Redwood Holler, which says its goal is “supporting the local communities and making our State great again one helping hand at a time.”

An email address and YouTube channel found on the website was affiliated with Bay Area Proud Boys.

“This is a hate crime and we wanted to blast it to raise awareness,” the Instagram post’s caption said. “We face hate like this all year long and it is why it's important that Pride month happens and why we must stand together everyday to protect each other.”

Brew co-owner Alisse Cottle said the business regularly gets tagged or vandalized, but nothing previous had promoted anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

“It’s important Sonoma County knows there are folks out there spreading hate,” she said. “I just like to raise awareness of who we are.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.